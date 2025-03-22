UFC London: Molly McCann retires, MMA veteran sends off with heartfelt speech
'Meatball' Molly McCann has officially retired from the UFC.
The fan favorite Liverpool fighter suffered a submission loss to late notice replacement Alexia Thianara at UFC London on March 22, and decided to call it quits in her post-fight interview.
'Meatball' lays down the gloves with a UFC record of 7-7.
Molly McCann retires with heartfelt speech after devastating UFC London loss
Following her defeat, McCann laid down her gloves in the Octagon, and then laid her heart down in a heartfelt speech on the mic.
"I've give you all my f------ heart and soul. But tonight, to [lose] to someone on a weeks' notice, it's not good enough. I'm not coming in here just for a payday, the UFC deserves more, I deserve more, and you all deserve more.
"So from this little girl from Norris Green who's got to fight in all these amazing arenas, thank you so f------ much. To the little girls at home, look at me, look what I managed to do. Just two hands and two elbows and I had a good go.
"[...] Thank you and goodnight UFC.
McCann will always be known for her grit and dogged style inside the Octagon. Fans will look back fondly on McCann's spinning elbow KO over Luana Carolina.
'Meatball' Molly McCann, you will be missed.
