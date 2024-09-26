Tom Aspinall Names Next Fight if Jon Jones & Miocic Retire at UFC 309
Tom Aspinall is being pragmatic in his approach to fighting for the undisputed heavyweight UFC title.
Aspinall is currently serving as the official backup fighter for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. However, his role as the backup is far from guaranteed. As Daniel Cormier pointed out, it's unlikely that either fighter would face Aspinall as a replacement.
"Neither one of those guys is fighting Tom Aspinall," Cormier said on his YouTube Channel on September 23. "It won't happen. It'll be Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane or somebody... Those guys are fighting each other and nobody else, man."
Aspinall Names Who He'd Fight for Undisputed
Speaking on his YouTube channel on September 26, Aspinall highlighted the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov as his possible matchup for the undisputed title.
"If them two retire which I think is quite likely, I think it only makes sense to fight the winner of Volkov and Gane," Aspinall remarked.
Aspinall vs. Gane, in particular, would be the most enticing matchup for MMA fans. The English vs. French narrative would crack open the European market, especially with the biggest, baddest UFC title on the line.
