Mexican flyweight prospect Jose Sandoval previews US debut at LFA 203, targets UFC
A Mexican champion fights on American soil for the very first time in his career.
Enter "El Ronin" Jose Sandoval, a 23-year-old prospect from Guadalajara, Mexico with dreams of becoming the UFC flyweight champion someday. Working his way up on the regional scene, Sandoval won the XFM title in his last fight and is now set to make his LFA debut tonight in Las Vegas.
Sandoval On Fighting For LFA
The LFA has seen many up-and-comers turn into full-fledged UFC fighters, including UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira after his debut. For Sandoval, fighting for the top promotion is a dream in itself.
UFC releases two veterans following Fight Night losses last weekend
“LFA has a really good level of talent," Sandoval told MMA Knockout ahead of his upcoming fight against Aupuni Pagao. "Fighting for LFA was one of my first goals when I started as a pro. One of my first dreams."
UFC Ambitions
Sandoval has been on this MMA journey since he was 18 years old and trains out of Delta Martial Arts in Guadalajara. He described his fighting style as 'versatile' with four submissions to his credit and a stand-up game that's not to be underestimated.
"I see a fun fight in front of me," Sandoval said. "I don't know what's going to happen but I'm gonna get my hand raised above all else."
Justin Gaethje will meet in middle of Octagon if Rafael Fiziev challenges it at UFC 313
“My dream is to get into the UFC, become a champion and leave a legacy in the flyweight division."
At 23 years old, Jose Sandoval has a long fighting future ahead of him, his next stop being the LFA. You can watch LFA 203 tonight from Las Vegas - streaming live on UFC Fight Pass.
More UFC & MMA News
• Dana White reveals massive update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight
• Magomed Ankalaev addresses possibility of Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313
• 'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger
• Coach says Dan Hooker tried to fight Justin Gaethje with one arm at UFC 313
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.