Veteran KO artist reveals surprising detail in new UFC deal: 'I'm betting on me'

Jeremy Stephens isn't in the UFC for a long time... he's here for a good time.
The MMA world was surprised to see the news of a UFC return for Jeremy Stephens after nearly four years away. Stephens departed the UFC in 2021, and since then he's been all over in combat sports... the PFL, the boxing ring, and even bareknuckle boxing, where he became an undefeated star in the BKFC.
Stephens entered free agency with a jaw-breaking win over former UFC Champion Eddie Alvarez at KnuckleMania V, eventually finding his way back to the Octagon for a homecoming like no other.
Last week, the UFC announced Stephens would be fighting in front of his home crowd at UFC Des Moines on May 3rd. There, he will fight Mason Jones in a lightweight bout.
Ahead of his return, Stephens revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that he had not signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC. Instead, the upcoming fight against Jones would be a 'one-off' and he'll be a free agent thereafter.
"One and done," Stephens said of his UFC contract. "I'm betting on me. I can really set myself up for an opportunity. The performance I'm looking to go in there and show and dominate. It's gonna be brilliant. It's gonna be epic."
With a big win at UFC Des Moines, the resurging Jeremy Stephens will have several different options to choose from on where he takes his fighting career.
A 50+ fight veteran in MMA, Stephens thinks he's found his bread and butter in the BKFC at 3-0 but wouldn't be opposed to fighting in the UFC again.
"I see me going back to bareknuckle," Stephens said of what's next after UFC Des Moines. "I'd like to fight Mike Perry, someone big."
"If there's some opportunity there in UFC, that's for sure, too. That's the opportunity that comes with winning."
Jeremy Stephens debuted in the UFC in 2007 and had 34 fights, tied for sixth-most appearances in UFC history.
"Lil Heathen" fought a slew of former champions and contenders such as Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar, Rafael Dos Anjos, Renan Barao, Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo, and many more.
