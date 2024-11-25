Michael Chandler Has ‘Tony Ferguson Status’ with UFC 309 Loss, Says All-Star Ref
'Big' John McCarthy believes Michael Chandler might be in the same boat as the winless Tony Ferguson after suffering back-to-back losses at UFC 309.
Chandler, 38, has seen better days in his career - the three-time Bellator champion falling short to Charles Oliveira in their rematch weeks ago, this time, managing to make the five-round distance against "Do Bronx", something nobody had ever done before.
McCarthy Brutally Honest On Chandler: 'Who He's Gonna Beat?'
The repeat defeat to Oliveira brings Chandler's UFC record to 2-4 with his last win an emphatic 2022 knockout of former interim champion Tony Ferguson, who hasn't won a fight since before the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently on the longest losing streak in UFC history at 8.
"Michael Chandler has hit Tony Ferguson status," longtime MMA referee and commentator John McCarthy said on the Weighing In Podcast. "Just being honest. Who's he gonna beat?"
"He looked slow at times. You want to talk about looking slow? You cannot look slow in the lightweight division... no, you're gonna die. He got outwrestled by a jiu-jitsu guy."
UFC News: Dustin Poirier Clarifies 2025 Return, 'Fake News'
'The Same Path As Tony Ferguson...'
Of course, McCarthy isn't saying Chandler's got eight losses in a row like Ferguson, but near the tail-end of his career at 38, the referee has his doubts if Chandler can get his hand raised once again in the shark-tank that is the UFC lightweight division.
"He's on the same path as Tony Ferguson," McCarthy said of Chandler. "Ferguson was the interim champ, he loses to Justin Gaethje off of a 12-fight win streak, and then everything just starts going downhill and he loses to Charles and he just keeps on fighting, but he's just not able to, he's not able to bring that same intensity and all of the activity that he was able to bring during those 12 fights.
"I think Mike's in the same position. He's trying. There's not a doubt in my mind.
He's working his a** off. It's just not happening like it used to happen for him. He can't get to those places."
Michael Chandler has only fought once in the last two years, setting aside his hopes for a rescheduled fight with Conor McGregor for a title eliminator gamble at UFC 309, one that ultimately didn't pay off.
1-4 in his last five, we'll see if "Iron" Mike can return to his winning ways.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Legendary MMA Coach Predicts Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
- UFC News: Jon Jones 'In Negotiations' for Next Fight in 2025
- Video! UFC's Dan Hooker Beats the Brakes off of Streamer iShowSpeed
- UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Calls For Rematch With Former Foe: 'Let's Go Again'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.