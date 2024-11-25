MMA Knockout

Video! UFC's Dan Hooker Beats the Brakes off of Streamer iShowSpeed

Viral streamer iShowSpeed finds out the hard way after challenging Dan Hooker's gym.

Mathew Riddle

Speed (Alamy) / Hooker/Speed (Speed on YT)

Of all the UFC fighters to challenge to a boxing match, BMF-contender Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker is one you should avoid.

However, this wasn't the case for viral streamer Darren Watkins Jr., otherwise known as iShowSpeed, who bravely challenged Hooker's gym members to a boxing match on November 24 as part of his 'irl stream' in New Zealand.

"Nobody in here can beat me at boxing," The 19-year-old boasted. "... Dan [Hooker] fight me!"

"Say less," Hooker replied.

A measured Hooker cut through Speed like a hot knife through butter, flooring him with bodyshots and sending him reeling to the canvas. Still, for someone with next to zero training, Speed did quite well, fighting out of the southpaw stance, looking for counter shots and not visibly tiring despite being beaten down.

Read More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

Home/News