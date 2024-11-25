Video! UFC's Dan Hooker Beats the Brakes off of Streamer iShowSpeed
Of all the UFC fighters to challenge to a boxing match, BMF-contender Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker is one you should avoid.
However, this wasn't the case for viral streamer Darren Watkins Jr., otherwise known as iShowSpeed, who bravely challenged Hooker's gym members to a boxing match on November 24 as part of his 'irl stream' in New Zealand.
"Nobody in here can beat me at boxing," The 19-year-old boasted. "... Dan [Hooker] fight me!"
"Say less," Hooker replied.
A measured Hooker cut through Speed like a hot knife through butter, flooring him with bodyshots and sending him reeling to the canvas. Still, for someone with next to zero training, Speed did quite well, fighting out of the southpaw stance, looking for counter shots and not visibly tiring despite being beaten down.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- UFC News: Dustin Poirier Clarifies 2025 Return, 'Fake News'
- Jake Paul Called out by 3-Time UFC Title Challenger for 'Ditty' Boxing Match
- 'Looking To Go Everywhere,' Dana White Lays Out Ambitious 2025 UFC Goals
- Bellator GOAT Patricio Pitbull Goes off on PFL, Calls Merger ‘Disaster’ for MMA
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.