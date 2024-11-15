Mike Tyson Explains Why He Slapped 'F***ing A**hole' Jake Paul
If there wasn't any interest in Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, there is now after Tyson smacked Paul at their ceremonial weigh ins last night on November 14.
Tyson, 58, squares off against 27-year-old Paul in a highly contentious, professionally sanctioned boxing match tonight on Netflix. The buildup was largely amicable with Tyson staying stoic and Paul creating fight hype the way he usually does. This all changed when Paul triggered Tyson to slap him round the face.
Tyson Reveals Paul Hurt Him During Face Off
Speaking to the New York Post, Tyson revealed Paul stepped on his toe during the face-off, which prompted his assault:
"I was in my socks and he had on shoes," Tyson said. "He stepped on my toe because he is a f***ing a**hole. I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose. I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate."
More angles of the altercation do reveal that Paul stepped on Tyson's toes after crawling up to the face-off.
Tyson has previously admitted that he has "the worst feet in the world," revealing in an interview with GQ Sports that he'd not go far in MMA after seeing UFC fighters "step on people's feet. ... I have the worst feet in the world, and it somebody stepped on my feet, I would totally tap out and give up."
