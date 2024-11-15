Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson - Live Stream Boxing Results & Highlights
The wait is nearly over for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, which takes place this Friday (November 15) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Paul & Tyson Set To Fight After Viral Slap
The card’s headlining attraction will see Paul try to add a legendary name to his boxing record when he welcomes Tyson back to the ring for his first pro fight since 2005.
Paul has largely made his name in combat sports off of beating former high-profile UFC stars thus far, and fans around the world will be tuning in on Netflix to see if “Iron Mike” can turn back the clock and overcome a massive age gap to hand the 27-year-old what would be just his second loss in the boxing ring.
The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano square off in a rematch of their 2022 meeting with Taylor’s Undisputed Women’s Super Lightweight title on the line.
Serrano returned to featherweight following their first meeting and has collected five wins since then, while Taylor defended her lightweight belts against Karen Carabajal before moving up to super lightweight for back-to-back fights with Chantelle Cameron that saw her drop a majority decision before she returned the favor against Cameron last November.
Paul vs. Tyson also boasts an additional five fights between the main and preliminary cards, including a WBC World Welterweight title bout between defending champion Marios Barrios and Abel Ramos and a fight for the vacant Women’s WBO World Super Middleweight title featuring Shadasia Green and the undefeated Melinda Watpool.
The prelims are set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET tonight (November 15) with the main card scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for live results and highlights from all the action!.
Main Card (Netflix, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
• Co-Main Event: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 – For the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO Women’s Super Lightweight Titles
• Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos – For the WBC Welterweight Title
• Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
Preliminary Card (Youtube, 5:30 p.m. ET)
• Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool – For the Women's WBO Super Middleweight Title
• Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
• Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
