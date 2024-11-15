Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Full Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds, How To Watch On Netflix
Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) faces off against Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. Not only is Paul vs. Tyson a sanctioned bout, but it's Netflix's introduction into the sports landscape. Fans can watch the fight with a regular Netflix subscription, meaning an additional pay-per-view add-on won't be needed, unlike traditional boxing events
Paul and Tyson met the media, along with the rest of the undercard, Wednesday evening to make one final promotional push ahead of fight night. While Tyson barely stirred the pot, Paul, the younger fighter, took every opportunity to make his presence known.
Paul immediately took a dig at Tyson, re-emphasizing he, not the 58-year-old, is the bigger superstar to-date.
"Yeah, it's cute," Paul said of Tyson's antics. "I fear no man. So I want him to be that old savage Mike. He says he's going to kill me. I'm ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”
Tyson said he will let his fists do the talking, guaranteeing victory in the process.
“I'm just ready to fight," Tyson said. "I've said everything I had to say. There's nothing else to say. I'm just looking forward to fighting.”
"I'm not going to lose," Tyson said.
Paul said the buildup to the fight is what it is. People may like it. People may hate it, but people have to respect it.
“I'm blessed to be in the position I am, to be highly criticized," Paul said. "That just means I'm doing something right. No one has had a boxing career like mine. It'll be studied and judged, but I've risen to the top in four years because I've taken risks. I was the underdog all the way up until Nate Robinson, and that's something that people don't remember [and] don't give any credit to, but I put it on the line against some of the best in the sport every single time. That's why I'm here on Netflix against the biggest name in boxing right now."
The seven-fight card features a highly-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs). The two women met in May 2022, with Taylor winning a highly controversial decision in one of the biggest female boxing matches in recent memory.
Taylor wants to leave no questions unanswered, while Serrano wants to re-establish herself as the best women's boxer in the world.
"I believe that I won the last fight clearly and I've just got to go in there Friday night and beat her again," Taylor said. "I put my body through the trenches over the last few months, and it’s an absolute privilege to be here on the same card as a legend in the sport. It's absolutely an amazing opportunity that we both have, and I just can't wait to step in there and showcase what I can do again and get another win."
Serrano wants to continue to inspire young girls that they can do anything just like her, she said.
"Legacy is very important, but my goal is to motivate and inspire these young girls, the new generation in this sport, that you can do anything you put your mind to. If you believe in yourself, have a great team, you can go far," Serrano said. "When I say how much I make, it's not bragging, it's to show these women that we can make it. We are capable of making it. We are capable of breaking records and just strive for excellence and you will achieve it."
Check out the full broadcast details below.
Who Else Is Fighting On The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card And What Are The Betting Odds?
The full bout order is below, which is subject to change. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Paul vs. Tyson Preliminary Card (5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT)
- Shu Shu Carrington Jr (-1100) vs. Dana Coolwell (+650)
- Lucas Bahdi (-800) vs. Armando Casamonica (+500)
- Shadasia Green (-225) vs. Melinda Watpool (+180) – WBO super middleweight world title
Paul vs. Tyson Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)
- Jake Paul (-200) vs. Mike Tyson (+160) (8, two-minute rounds)
- Katie Taylor (+100) vs. Amanda Serrano 2 (-120) – Undisputed super lightweight world title
- Mario Barrios (-1200) vs. Abel Ramos (+750) – WBC welterweight world title
- Neeraj Goyat (-450) vs. Whindersson Nunes (+320) – 6x3
