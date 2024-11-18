Mike Tyson Admits He Nearly Died over Summer, ‘No Regrets’ Boxing Jake Paul
The world could have lost Mike Tyson this year.
The former heavyweight champion was scheduled to return to the boxing ring in July against none other than Jake Paul before an ulcer flare-up forced Tyson to withdraw, and Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled to last Friday.
At 58 years old, there was a ton of concern for Tyson's health, though the show went on at AT&T Stadium and, thankfully, Tyson survived to see the distance after struggling on the stool between Rounds 7 and 8.
Tyson Maintains He Lost But Still Won In Post-Fight Statement
After a decision result for Paul, Tyson would take to X the following day to disclose he had almost died prior to their first booking, finding a silver lining in the losing side of things.
"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," Tyson wrote. "I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won."
"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was an event like no other, Netflix's first-ever venture into live sports, and a successful one at that with 60M+ households tuning into the main event and 50M for the co-main event betwen Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Paul Responds
Tyson is still a draw decades after his heyday, pulling in a 70K+ crowd, and the up-and-coming Paul paid respects to "Iron Mike", who oddly enough is the only fighter he has not dropped in his young fighting career.
"Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all," Paul responded to Tyson on X.
