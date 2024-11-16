Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Shatters Gate Record, Nearly Double Canelo’s Numbers
Who said Jake Paul couldn't sell tickets?
70,000 fans are in attendance to watch the influencer-turned-boxer face his most credentialed and star-studded opponent to date in the form of the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson - Live Stream Boxing Results & Highlights
Paul vs. Tyson Breaks Texas Gate Record
Millions will be watching Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix - the streaming service's first live sporting event -live from AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. There was doubt online in the days leading up to the fight that the venue would be filled, but the numbers says otherwise with the event's gate surpassing $17.8M, according to a press release from Most Valuable Promotions.
Making History
The $17.8M gate sets a new combat sports record, making Paul vs. Tyson the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history. The gate beats out Canelo Alvarez, who held the previous state record for a $9M gate against Billy Joe Saunders in 2021.
Outside of UFC 205: Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez, Paul vs. Tyson reportedly did a better gate than any non-Las Vegas UFC event.
Most Valuable Promotions provided over 4,500 complimentary tickets to regional veterans, active military groups, local students, and youth boxing gyms.
"Breaking records like this is exactly what MVP was built to do—bring the biggest, most electrifying events to fans worldwide," said MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. "Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, and MVP are redefining what’s possible in combat sports, and we're thrilled to partner with Netflix to make history at AT&T Stadium.
"This is just the beginning for MVP as we continue to raise the bar in delivering unforgettable moments in the ring. Congratulations to Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, and the rest of this amazing card. Every athlete deserves recognition for this historic night. We are also proud to have over 2,000 servicemen and women at Paul vs. Tyson tonight and are honored to give back to our service members by ensuring their presence at this historic event.”
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Full Card, Stream, Start Time, Odds, How To Watch On Netflix
Read More Boxing & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.