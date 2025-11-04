UFC rankings shakeup offers new fight for Kayla Harrison during wait for Amanda Nunes
If a highly-anticipated superfight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes fails to materialize, there might be a clear next challenger for Harrison following UFC Vegas 110.
Topped by a featherweight main event that saw Steve Garcia stop David Onama in the first round to extend his winning run to seven fights, UFC Vegas 110 also saw Waldo Cortes-Acosta knock out Ante Delija in a battle between top heavyweights after Cortes-Acosta sustained an eye poke during what Delija though was his own fight-winning sequence.
The only other ranked matchup on the card was relegated to the prelims, as Norma Dumont took a narrow split decision over Ketlen Vieira and brought her current win streak to six fights dating back to 2023.
Norma Dumont To Fight Kayla Harrison Next?
Following the contentious win over Vieira, Dumont moved up to the #3 spot in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings and sent her countrywoman down to the #4 place that she previously occupied.
“The Immortal” also made her debut in the UFC’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings at #15 after UFC Vegas 110. The only two women’s bantamweight currently ranked ahead of her are former titleholders Raquel Pennington and Julianna Peña, who took the belt from Pennington at UFC 307 but saw her second title reign end prematurely when she was submitted by Harrison at UFC 316.
Both Harrison and the UFC brass still seem most interested in getting a fight with Nunes booked after the two women had a viral faceoff at UFC 316, but “The Lioness” is now more than two years removed from her retirement announcement at UFC 289 and hasn’t provided any concrete updates on when she’d like to return to the cage.
Steve Garcia Enters UFC Title Picture
There was no movement in the heavyweight rankings following Cortes-Acosta’s bizarre win over Tybura, but the UFC Vegas 110 main event did cause a significant shakeup at 145 lbs..
Ranked as the UFC’s #12 featherweight contender coming into his first UFC main event, Garcia’s stoppage-win over Onama saw the 33-year-old jump up four places to #8. “Mean Machine” passed former title challengers Brian Ortega and Josh Emmett, as well as fan favorite Jean Silva.
Onama dropped down one place to #14 after he was previously ranked one spot behind his opponent ahead of UFC Vegas 110. In the aftermath of the event, Garcia seems certain that he may only be one more win away from his first shot at the UFC featherweight title.
