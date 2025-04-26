MMA heavyweight lands disgusting head kick knockout and nasty extra shots
Heavyweight MMA knockouts don't come much nastier than this.
Despite being the prestige weight division in boxing, heavyweight usually takes a backseat to the lighter divisions in MMA, but even they can't recreate knockouts like the big boys.
On such knockout happened at Tuff N Uff 143 on Friday night, where 2-2 heavyweight O'Shay Jordan produced a brutal knockout over Mark Currier on the night's main card.
In the third round, Jordan used a pendulum step to land an inside leg kick. He followed with the same footwork but threw to the head instead, and landed clean on Currier's jaw with a thudding head kick.
Currier fell to the ground, stiff as a board, and Jordan landed two thudding hammerfists with all his might. The follow-up shots could be heard above the roar of those in attendance.
With a few more wins under his belt, it's possible we see Jordan enter the UFC. This knockout in particular is very reminiscent of Derrick Lewis or Francis Ngannou.
