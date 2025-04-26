Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn LIVE: Free full card results & highlights
Here we have it, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn put it all on the line tonight to settle a feud sparked over three decades ago.
Fight week drama aside, with Eubank incurring fines and causing concern for his health, the marquee fight of 'Fatal Fury' is one of the most intriguing fights in recent memory.
Does age-old experience defend against the frenetic young gunner?
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn prediction: Does business beat the boxer?
Eubank Jr vs. Benn live results and highlights
'Fatal Fury' is set to begin at 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST, MMAKO will be here to provide live results, highlights, and updates throughout the night.
Bout order:
- Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; Welter
- Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur; Light Heavy
- Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna; Welter
- Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke; Cruiser
- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton; Cruiser
*Results will display here*
