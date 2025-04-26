UFC stream: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Kansas City fight [FREE]
Prepare for UFC welterweight action as dynamite striker Carlos Prates faces his stiffest test yet in Ireland's Ian Machado Garry.
'The Nightmare' is riding a hot streak of four finishes inside the Octagon, five if you include his Dana White's Contender Series appearance. Garry-Prates has been getting heated, and the Kansas City undercard is deceptively stacked.
Read MMAKO's Kansas City preview here, and familiarize yourself with UFC Kansas City's start times and bout order here.
UFC Kansas City is set to kick off at 6 pm ET tonight. Fans can watch a free companion stream courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver.
More MMA Knockout News
- Dustin Poirier announces third Max Holloway bout for retirement fight at UFC 318
- Manchester United & France legend Patrice Evra to fight in MMA debut at PFL Europe
- UFC Fight Night: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates full card picks & predictions
- Rose Namajunas draws shock opponent for UFC return
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.
Published