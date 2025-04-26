MMA Knockout

UFC stream: Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates Kansas City fight [FREE]

Mathew Riddle

UFC

Prepare for UFC welterweight action as dynamite striker Carlos Prates faces his stiffest test yet in Ireland's Ian Machado Garry.

'The Nightmare' is riding a hot streak of four finishes inside the Octagon, five if you include his Dana White's Contender Series appearance. Garry-Prates has been getting heated, and the Kansas City undercard is deceptively stacked.

Read MMAKO's Kansas City preview here, and familiarize yourself with UFC Kansas City's start times and bout order here.

Ian Garr
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC Kansas City is set to kick off at 6 pm ET tonight. Fans can watch a free companion stream courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel, featuring Hall of Famer Jens Pulver.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News