UFC Fight Night: Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates how to watch, bout order, betting odds
The UFC begins a three-week road trip from Kansas City with a 14-fight card, headlined by a critical welterweight five-rounder between Ian Garry and Carlos Prates.
Garry (15-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is trying to bounce back from his first MMA loss, while The Fighting Nerds product Prates is off to an unbeaten start with four KO/TKOs since making his promotional debut in February.
Garry told reporters Wednesday that Prates (21-6 MMA, 4-0 UFC) will be asking what hit him before long.
"When I win on Saturday night and I put on a show against Carlos Prates and finish him, there's no other option, I am next," Machado Garry said about his title shot chances. "You take these fights on short notice, you show up and save these cards, that means I'm next. If anyone has a problem, guess what? I love to fight. When I win that belt, you come see me in that Octagon."
Ian Garry Takes Clear Stance On Carlos Prates
Garry said although he has respect for Prates, experience is experience.
"So for me, this is a guy that I can go out there and put on full display that I'm levels, levels above him, and I'm excited to do it," Garry added.
Prates disagrees, however. The Brazilian sees glaring holes in Garry's game he is excited to exploit.
"I'm going to show him a lot of things," Prates said. "I'm going to show him who is the fighter, and I'm going to smash him. I'm going to knock him out and become really close to becoming UFC welterweight champion, really close to fighting for the title."
The card features a mix of prospects and veterans, which includes Anthony Smith's light heavyweight retirement fight opposite Mingyang Zhang in the co-headliner.
Check out the bout order and betting odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The card airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the prelims. Those are followed by the main card from T-Mobile Center, which begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
UFC Kansas City Main Card Betting Odds
- Main Event: Ian Machado Garry (-162) vs. Carlos Prates (+136), welterweight
- Co-Main Event: Anthony Smith (+310) vs. Mingyang Zhang (-395), light heavyweight
- Giga Chikadze (+164) vs. David Onama (-198), featherweight
- Michel Pereira (-148) vs. Abus Magomedov (+124), middleweight
- Randy Brown (-298) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+240), welterweight
- Ikram Aliskerov (+455) vs. Andre Muniz (+350), middleweight
UFC Kansas City Preliminary Card Betting Odds
- Featured Prelim: Matt Schnell (-166) vs. Jimmy Flick (+140), flyweight
- Evan Elder (-205) vs. Gauge Young (+170), lightweight
- Chris Gutierrez (-142) vs. John Castaneda (+120), featherweight
- Da’Mon Blackshear (-520) vs. Alateng Heili (+390), bantamweight
- Malcolm Wellmaker (-130) vs. Cameron Saaiman (+110), bantamweight
- Jaqueline Amorim (-750) vs. Polyana Viana (+525) strawweight
- Timmy Cuamba (-115) vs. Roberto Romero (-105), featherweight
- Chelsea Chandler (+225) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-278), bantamweight
