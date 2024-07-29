MMA News: Amateur Fighter Wins Women's Flyweight Belt with One-Shot Head Kick KO
If you’re an MMA fighter that’s worked hard to earn the chance to fight for a title, it’s best to get the job done in style.
Kiya O'Sullivan Wins Title With Jaw-Dropping Head Kick
Last weekend’s Cage Legacy 23 event in Dublin, Ireland featured a wealth of rising amateur talent to go along with a pair of professional bouts at the top of the card, but of the night’s five scheduled title matchups the biggest highlight came from a Women’s Flyweight Championship fight between Kiya O’Sullivan and Karolina Arm.
Making her second appearance for Cage Legacy following a successful promotional debut last year against Éabha Cruise, O’Sullivan entered the night with a 4-2 record while Arm had earned a victory in her first amateur MMA bout last year to go along with her experience competing in Muay Thai.
O’Sullivan secured a second-round armbar in her amateur debut before she went the distance in her next five bouts, but at Cage Legacy 23 she scored the most incredible highlight of her young career when she landed a devastating head kick that slumped Arm and left her unconscious on the canvas.
The Irish flyweight initially moved in to follow up her kick with ground and pound before it became clear that Arm was finished, and O’Sullivan quickly proceeded to head towards the other side of the cage in order to begin celebrating the jaw-dropping victory.
The incredible result puts O’Sullivan back in the win column following a loss to Yana Shelemba at last year’s IMMAF World Championships, and in addition to adding a viral highlight to her record she also claimed the Cage Legacy Amateur Women’s Flyweight belt.
