UFC 307 News: Middleweight Banger Added to Salt Lake City Fight Card
The UFC’s return to Salt Lake City, UT on October 5 for UFC 307 has added a huge middleweight matchup.
UFC 307: Aljamain Sterling Meets Unbeaten Movsar Evloev in Huge Title Eliminator
Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland Added To UFC 307
Set to take place at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena, UFC 307 already has three confirmed bouts and features a potential featherweight title eliminator between unbeaten contender Movsar Evloev and former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.
A top-ranked strawweight tilt between Marina Rodriguez and Iasmin Lucindo was also announced last week, and now Iridium Sports Agency has confirmed their fighter Chris Curtis has been booked to face Kevin Holland in Salt Lake City.
Currently the UFC’s #15-ranked middleweight contender, Curtis is coming off a split-decision loss in his rematch with Brendan Allen after “The Action Man” stepped in on short notice to replace Marvin Vettori for a five-round main event in April.
Holland also holds a #15 ranking in the UFC welterweight division, but “Trailblazer” returned to middleweight in his most recent outing when he submitted Michał Oleksiejczuk with an armbar in the first round of their main card fight at UFC 302.
There’s still no official word on a main event for UFC 307, but UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria recently teased that his first title defense against Max Holloway has finally been signed and that fight could serve as the headliner for a card that’s currently shaping up like this:
• Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
• Chris Curtis vs. Kevin Holland
• Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• Ihor Potieria vs. César Almeida
UFC News: Ilia Topuria Claims Next Title Fight Is Booked - "El Matador Is Back"
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Leon Edwards Promises to ‘Rise Again’ after UFC 304 Title Loss to Belal Muhammad
• UFC News: Champion Islam Makhachev Updates Return Plans after Injury Assessment
• 'I Got Greedy,' Curtis Blaydes Reacts to Devastating UFC 304 Loss
• MMA Today: Dana White Rips MGM, Chandler (Again) Calls Out McGregor, More
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.