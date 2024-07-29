Leon Edwards Promises to ‘Rise Again’ after UFC 304 Title Loss to Belal Muhammad
And just like that, Leon Edwards is no longer the UFC Welterweight Champion.
"Remember the Name" - Belal Muhammad Dominates Leon Edwards in UFC 304 Main Event
Belal Muhammad Was The One To Dethrone Edwards
Edwards had the longest title reign out of any current male UFC champion - that is, until he ran into Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304 on Saturday. It was a home game in Manchester, England for Birmingham's Edwards, who entered his fourth-straight title fight at 5 a.m. in the morning.
As the sun began to rise, Muhammad would outwork Edwards across five rounds in the striking and wrestling department to earn the unanimous decision nod - snapping Edwards' 13-fight unbeaten streak and becoming the new champion at 170lbs.
Edwards: "I Will Get This Back In Blood"
"Rocky" would reflect on his first loss in nearly a decade in a new post on Monday.
"To my fans I’m sorry I couldn’t get the job done this time," Edwards wrote on Instagram. "I have been through harder times than this in life and I will rise again. Thanks for all the love and support I will get this back in blood. #headshot"
What's Next For "Rocky"?
It's back to the drawing board for Edwards, who UFC CEO Dana White and Muhammad both ruled out of an immediate title rematch in the UFC 304 post-fight press conference.
Expected to be the #1 contender in the rankings come Monday, Edwards is hoping for a speedy turnaround to re-enter the title picture.
"I'd like to get one one more [fight] this year," Edwards said in his post-fight interview. "So, whenever, November, December, I'm ready to go. One more this year, I'm ready to go."
Edwards also stated he was tired from the first round against Belal Muhammad, as he had to adjust his sleep schedule all fight week long for what was a five-round main event at 5 a.m.
There's no shortage of fights for the former champ Leon Edwards in the welterweight division with new blood at the top such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Jack Della Maddalena and Ian Machado Garry.
We'll see who gets a shot at "Rocky" next, all in due time.
