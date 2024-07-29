'Good Luck to Him,' UFC Drops Undefeated Title Challenger After Lackluster Fights
Despite winning a closely-contested fight at UFC 304, Muhammad Mokaev (12-0-0) has been released from the UFC.
Mokaev revealed that he was on the last fight of his contract during the buildup. Following the result, UFC CEO Dana White bid him "good luck" and urged him to move to the PFL. Now, formerly No. 6 flyweight Mokaev is confirmed to have been released by the UFC.
Mokaev maintains a positive finishing rate inside the UFC but lost momentum with two decision victories over Alex Perez and Manel Kape in his last few performances. It's not just his fan-pacifying style that caused his release, as White claims, "It's more than just that."
"The matchmakers aren't big fans of his for many different reasons," White exclaimed at the UFC 304 post-fight presser. "And not just because [of the way he fights]. ... I think the PFL's gonna get a great, undefeated guy. Good luck to him."
In hindsight, Mokaev's position on the UFC 304 prelims could have been more indicative of his contract status rather than Kape's dicey history with cancellations.
Possible Reasons for Mokaev's Release
Fighting style aside, the "many different reasons" White refers to could be Mokaev's fight week antics. Mokaev has been known to be aggressive during the pre-fight buildup, and doesn't deliver when finally fighting. This was especially the case with UFC 304, where he and Kape brawled in the fighter hotel, then almost did again before the fight began, only to have a tepid sparring match thereafter.
Wherever he goes now, Mokaev has a bright future, and hopefully the next promotor will be more favorable.
