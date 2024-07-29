UFC 304 Aftermath: Belal Muhammad Fans Stop Traffic after Title Win - "My City Now"
He may have been competing in Leon Edwards’ home country, but Belal Muhammad still had plenty of fans around in Manchester, England to celebrate his win at UFC 304.
Leon Edwards Promises to ‘Rise Again’ after UFC 304 Title Loss to Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad Fans Stop Traffic After UFC 304
“Remember the Name” finally received a long-overdue title shot last weekend when he challenged UFC Welterweight Champion Edwards, who had unfortunately ended their first meeting with an inadvertent eye poke during a UFC Fight Night main event in 2021.
Muhammad put on the best performance of his career at UFC 304 to take a unanimous decision-victory and claim Edwards' title, and even though the event was in Edwards’ home country of England fans of the newly-crowned champion took to the streets of Manchester after the upset-win.
The result halted Edwards’ title reign at two defenses after “Rocky” bested Kamaru Usman in a trilogy bout and defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296, while Muhammad is now unbeaten dating back to a 2019 decision-loss to Geoff Neal.
English fans did have plenty to cheer about earlier in the card at UFC 304 when Tom Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight belt by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in one minute, but while Aspinall is still chasing Jon Jones for a title unification bout Muhammad is now the UFC’s undisputed welterweight king.
“Remember the Name” has no shortage of options for his first title defense with undefeated contenders like Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov available, and former titleholder Usman has already indicated he plans to take his belt back from the newly-crowned champion at the first opportunity.
UFC News: Kamaru Usman Down to Fight Top Contender before Champ Belal Muhammad
