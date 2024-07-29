WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Delivers Instructions to CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

MMA Knockout

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down tonight and it'll feature referee instructions from Seth Rollins to CM Punk and Drew McIntyre ahead of their SummerSlam 2024 match. Here's a preview.

A camera shot from the crowd during a tag team match on WWE Monday Night Raw.
WWE Monday Night Raw goes down tonight, and we've got a preview for the rare SyFy airing.

The red brand heads to the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota just days before the big WWE SummerSlam 2024 PLE. A huge segment involving CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins has already been announced. Raw GM Adam Pearce has warned both Punk and McIntyre that any physicality before SummerSlam will cancel their match.

Will Rollins get under the skin of Punk and McIntyre before he serves as the guest referee for their SummerSlam blockbuster?

WWE Raw Preview - Gunther Battles Finn Balor

Before he challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend, Gunther will go one-on-one with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Can "The Ring General" send a message to "El Campeon" ahead of SummerSlam 2024?

Plus, Sheamus and Bronson Reed will do battle once again. Will Pete Dunne get involved?

You'll also get to see the Creed Brothers take on Otis and Tozawa, Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross, and Lyra Valkyra, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Sonya Deville.

MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated will be bringing you WWE Monday Night Raw results when the show airs live at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to peep the homepage before the show begins.

