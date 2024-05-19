Boxing News: Movie Star Terry Crews Calls Out UFC Legend Anderson Silva: 'I'm Ready' (UPDATED)
UPDATE: As of 4 p.m. ET, the proposed fight between Anderson Silva and Terry Crews is no longer moving forward, as Silva announced on social media that he will make his retirement fight announcement soon.
It appears Anderson Silva's boxing stint is far from over at least for now.
In a post released on Instagram Saturday, former NFL star-turned-actor Terry Crews has a keen interest in boxing the former UFC middleweight champion in what would likely be Silva's final venture in combat sports.
Terry Crews, Anderson Silva Verbally Agree to Fight
"Alright, Anderson Silva, I've been training," Crews said. "I'm ready, June 15. I'll see you at fight night in Brazil, y'all. June 15, let's go. Anderson Silva, me, you. Let's make it happen. What? Terry Crews here. Brazil."
What are Terry Crews' and Anderson Silva's Careers Like?
Silva last fought in Oct. 2022, losing a decision to Jake Paul, who has quickly become a major player in professional boxing amongst Gen-Z. Silva retired from MMA in Oct. 2020, losing four out of his last five UFC outings before making the jump to boxing in June 2021.
As for Crews, he retired from the NFL in 1997 and only secured three tackles during his pro football stint, which included playing for the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers (when they were formerly in San Diego), and the Green Bay Packers. He was also part of two practice squads, including the then-Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. Crews also had a brief stint with the now-defunct Rhein Fire of NFL Europe in 1995.
BOXING NEWS - OLEKSANDR USYK NEARLY KO'S TYSON FURY, HANDS GYPSY KING FIRST LOSS
Outside of football, however, Crews is best known for his work as a paid actor. He has starred in films such as "White Chicks" and "The Longest Yard," to name a few. Crews boasts nearly 14 million Instagram followers, thus making the fight a potential intrigue to both fanbases.
At press time, rounds and rules set have not been disclosed.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.