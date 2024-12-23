No UFC? Here's 2 Major MMA Events you can watch before the New Year
Just because there's no UFC until the new year, it doesn't mean there isn't any quality MMA.
Among countless smaller promotions, the premier organizations from Europe and Asia are putting on some incredible events before the new year begins.
Here's what you need to know.
OKTAGON 65 - December 29
OKTAGON's (OKMMA) final event of the year is arguably their most impressive. Featherweight champ Losene Keita is considered one of the top prospects outside of the UFC, and he aims for double-champ status against reigning lightweight king Ronald Paradeiser.
The event also features the debut of Igor Severino, who is infamous for being kicked out of the UFC for biting.
- Date: Saturday, December 29
- Time: 12 PM ET
- Where to watch: OKTAGON TV
- Event page on Tapology
Full card
Not in bout order, subject to change
- Jakub Batfalsky vs. Dominik Toporcer
- Marco Novak vs. Eemil Kurhela
- Cecilie Bolander vs. Sara Luzar Smajic
- Jakub Tichota vs. Ozan Aslaner
- Mateusz Legierski vs. Agy Sardari
- Rodovan Uskrt vs. Daniel Schwindt
- Jonas Magard vs. Igor Severino
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Lucia Szabova; Bantamweight Championship
- Karlos Vemola vs. Will Fleury; Light Heavyweight Championship
- Ronald Paradeiser vs. Losene Keita; Lightweight Championship
RIZIN 49/ RIZIN DECADE - December 31
Japanese MMA promotion RIZIN Fighting Federation hosts some of the best striking talent in Asia. This event will take place in a ring similar to a boxing ring, and the RIZIN ruleset allows knees and kicks to the head of a grounded opponent.
RIZIN DECADE originally featured the failed exhibition bout between Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo.
- Date: Tuesday, December 31
- Time: 12 AM ET
- Where to watch: RIZIN TV
- Event page on Tapology.
Full card
Not in bout order, subject to change
- Satoshi Kamiyama vs. Ed Polo King
- Taiga Kawabe vs. Genji Umeno
- Koji Takeda vs. Suguru Nii
- Serika Izawa vs. Lucia Apdelgarim
- Yuki Motoya vs. Kyoma Akimoto
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Nkazimulo Zulu; Flyweight Championship
- Roberto de Souza vs. Vugar Karamov; Lightweight Championship
- Yusuke Yachi vs. Taisei Sakuraba
- Ren Sugiyama vs. Karshyga Dautbek
- Mikio Ueda vs. Tae In Kim
- Yuta Kubo vs. Razhabali Shaydullaev
- Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike Erbst; Featherweight Championship
More MMA Knockout News
- Top 4 Most Controversial UFC Decisions of 2024
- UFC CEO Dana White Lays Out 2025 Plans: 'The Biggest Fight in UFC History'
- BKFC’s Mike Perry Calls Out Retired UFC Champion, Conor McGregor Approves
- BKFC on DAZN 3 Live Results & Highlights - Warren vs. Richman, Ferea vs. Vicens
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.