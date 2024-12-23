Top 4 Most Controversial UFC Decisions of 2024

Raquel Pennington says "nobody understood" how Julianna Peña got the decision after their fight at UFC 307:



"I’ve had Dana White, freaking Hunter, Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, DC, everybody who’s sitting right there and everybody is just like, 'No way.'"



