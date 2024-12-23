MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White Lays Out 2025 Plans: 'The Biggest Fight in UFC History'

UFC CEO Dana White sat down with ESPN's "First Take" to discuss the promotion's plans for next year.

UFC CEO Dana White sat with ESPN's "First Take" to chronicle the year that was and begin to anticipate the 2025 schedule.

White Looks Ahead To 2025

Outside of making the best fights possible, White, who enters his 24th year running MMA's biggest promotion, discussed what has made the company grow rapidly.

"I was thinking about this this year in talking to some of my people; we [the UFC] were not allowed to go into New York [to host fights] for a long time," White said. "It was illegal in New York. We are eight of the Top 10 all time biggest gates at Madison Square Garden, now, a few years later, so I would agree with you. I think that our live event is second-to-none."

White went as far as to say the UFC has overtaken boxing in the live event category, given that marquee fights tend to happen when they are supposed to and aren't delayed, like its counterpart.

The biggest fight White said is expected to happen next year is Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title. There is no timetable set for when the fight may occur, but White again confirmed Jones-Aspinall is the targeted plan.

"He is not afraid to fight Tom Aspinall," White said about Jones. "He will fight Tom Aspinall, and it will be the biggest fight in UFC history."

The UFC's first-quarter schedule is already beginning to come together with UFC 311 and UFC 312 scheduled for January and February in Los Angeles and Australia, respectively. More fights are getting added to the calendar by the week, as the promotion gears up for its last year under the ESPN television contract in the U.S.

White is showing no signs of slowing down either, despite his numerous business ventures. It's safe to assume he plans to stick around for the forseeable future.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

