Noche UFC: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado

Following a visit to Paris last weekend, the UFC is in Glendale, AZ today (September 12) for Noche UFC at Desert Diamond Arena.

The main event sees Jean Silva return to Noche UFC after being knocked out by Diego Lopes last year to take on Jose Delgado, who is stepping in on short notice to replace former Interim UFC Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.

The co-main event features two-time UFC flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno, who will attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on The Ultimate Fighter winner Joseph Morales.

Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado Tops 13-Fight Noche UFC Card

The main card will also see Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki put their undefeated records on the line in a fan-friendly featherweight bout.

Tommy McMillen (left) swings at Marwan Rahiki as they face off during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a massive fight for the women’s flyweight title picture, former titleholder Alexa Grasso takes on Manon Fiorot after Grasso scored a jaw-dropping finish against Maycee Barber her last time out.

Manon Fiorot (left) faces off against Alexa Grasso during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waldo Cortes-Acosta also takes on Curtis Blaydes in a major clash for the heavyweight division, and the Noche UFC main card kicks off with a bantamweight matchup featuring David Martinez and Dan Ige.

Noche UFC Prelims Include Major Names & Two UFC Newcomers

In the night’s featured prelim, Edgar Cháirez will try to extend his winning run to four fights when he meets former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott in a 130-pound catchweight contest.

Tim Elliot (red gloves) fights Kai Asakura (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lightweight standout Ignacio Bahamondes also moves up to the welterweight division to meet Muslim Salikhov, and Yousri Belgaroui will look to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he takes on Djorden Santos in a middleweight bout.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back-to-back lightweight bouts pit Drakkar Klose against Tommy Gantt and Rafa Garcia against Rongzhu, and prior to that Jessie Rosas and Sean King sqaure off in a battle between UFC debutants.

Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Drakkar Klose (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 13-fight Noche UFC card kicks off in the women’s flyweight division, as Regina Tarin will try preserve her undefeated record when she takes on JJ Aldrich.

Noche UFC Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete at Noche UFC successfully made weight ahead of the event, although the aforementioned matchup between Cháirez and Elliott was changed to a catchweight bout per a request from the Cháirez camp during fight week.

Jean Silva (left) faces off against Jose Delgado during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for Noche UFC are scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will air on Paramount+ in the United States.

Brandon Moreno (left) faces off against Joseph Morales during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m., so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

Noche UFC Main Card (Paramount +, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Main Event: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado

Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

David Martinez vs. Dan Ige

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 2:00 p.m. ET)

Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Cháirez

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov

Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos

Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt

Rafa Garcia vs. Rongzhu

Jessie Rosas vs. Sean King

JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin