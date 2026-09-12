Noche UFC: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado
Following a visit to Paris last weekend, the UFC is in Glendale, AZ today (September 12) for Noche UFC at Desert Diamond Arena.
The main event sees Jean Silva return to Noche UFC after being knocked out by Diego Lopes last year to take on Jose Delgado, who is stepping in on short notice to replace former Interim UFC Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez.
The co-main event features two-time UFC flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno, who will attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on The Ultimate Fighter winner Joseph Morales.
Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado Tops 13-Fight Noche UFC Card
The main card will also see Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki put their undefeated records on the line in a fan-friendly featherweight bout.
In a massive fight for the women’s flyweight title picture, former titleholder Alexa Grasso takes on Manon Fiorot after Grasso scored a jaw-dropping finish against Maycee Barber her last time out.
Waldo Cortes-Acosta also takes on Curtis Blaydes in a major clash for the heavyweight division, and the Noche UFC main card kicks off with a bantamweight matchup featuring David Martinez and Dan Ige.
Noche UFC Prelims Include Major Names & Two UFC Newcomers
In the night’s featured prelim, Edgar Cháirez will try to extend his winning run to four fights when he meets former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott in a 130-pound catchweight contest.
Lightweight standout Ignacio Bahamondes also moves up to the welterweight division to meet Muslim Salikhov, and Yousri Belgaroui will look to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he takes on Djorden Santos in a middleweight bout.
Back-to-back lightweight bouts pit Drakkar Klose against Tommy Gantt and Rafa Garcia against Rongzhu, and prior to that Jessie Rosas and Sean King sqaure off in a battle between UFC debutants.
The 13-fight Noche UFC card kicks off in the women’s flyweight division, as Regina Tarin will try preserve her undefeated record when she takes on JJ Aldrich.
Noche UFC Live Results & Highlights
All fighters scheduled to compete at Noche UFC successfully made weight ahead of the event, although the aforementioned matchup between Cháirez and Elliott was changed to a catchweight bout per a request from the Cháirez camp during fight week.
The prelims for Noche UFC are scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET and will air on Paramount+ in the United States.
The main card action will also be available on Paramount+ starting at 5:00 p.m., so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.
Noche UFC Main Card (Paramount +, 5:00 p.m. ET)
Main Event: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado
Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales
Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki
Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes
David Martinez vs. Dan Ige
Noche UFC Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 2:00 p.m. ET)
Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Cháirez
Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov
Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos
Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt
Rafa Garcia vs. Rongzhu
Jessie Rosas vs. Sean King
JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.