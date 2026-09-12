Noche UFC: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC heads to Glendale, AZ this weekend for another Noche UFC event, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

The main event sees Jose Delgado step in for a massive opportunity against Jean Silva following the withdrawal of former Interim UFC Featherweight Champion Yair Rodriguez due to injury.

The co-main event is also a massive fight for the flyweight division, as two-time titleholder Brandon Moreno looks to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Joseph Morales.

UFC Noche Main Card Predictions

Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado

Arnold Allen (red gloves) fights Jean Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This does feel like a great spot for a major upset with Delgado stepping in on short notice, but Silva is a pretty significant step up from the competition that he’s beaten in the UFC up to this point.

(Pick: Silva)

Brandon Moreno vs. Joseph Morales

Brandon Moreno during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-straight loss would be a devastating blow to Moreno’s chances of getting another title shot. I don’t know that he’ll ever win the flyweight belt for a third time, but I do think he should be able to bounce back here against Morales.

(Pick: Moreno)

Tommy McMillen vs. Marwan Rahiki

This matchup has all the makings of a potential “Fight of the Night” contender, and even though McMillen has all the hype behind him I think that Rahiki will be able to handle “Tommy Gun” wherever this fight goes.

(Pick: Rahiki)

Manon Fiorot vs. Alexa Grasso

Manon Fiorot (red gloves) reacts after the fight against fights Jasmine Jasudavicius (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That win over Barber was a sensational way for Grasso to rebound from back-to-back losses, but I don’t know that she’ll be able to get the better of Fiorot on the feet here.

(Pick: Fiorot)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) before fighting Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Provided that his durability wasn’t compromised by that war with Josh Hokit, Blaydes should be able to remind fans why he's arguably the best heavyweight on the roster that hasn’t won a UFC belt.

(Pick: Blaydes)

David Martinez vs. Dan Ige

Ige is always capable of change the narrative of a fight with one big shot, but this matchup looks like a clearly opportunity for Martinez to continue working his way towards the upper tier of the bantamweight division.

(Pick: Martinez)

UFC Noche Preliminary Card

Tim Elliott vs. Edgar Cháirez

Edgar Chairez (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It looks like Cháirez may be bantamweight bound after requesting this bout be changed to a 130-pound catchweight during fight week, and he should be able to make that move on a four-fight win streak if he can avoid getting tangled up with Elliott on the ground.

(Pick: Cháirez)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Muslim Salikhov

Ignacio Bahamondes (blue gloves) prepares to fight Jalin Turner (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bahamondes’ decision to move up to welterweight understandably raised some questions about how reliant he may have been on his massive frame as a lightweight, but he’ll still hold a sizeable height and reach advantage here against an aging opponent in Salikhov.

(Pick: Bahamondes)

Yousri Belgaroui vs. Djorden Santos

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless Santos is able to close the distance, the Brazilian is likely going to be in for a difficult night against the towering Belgaroui.

(Pick: Belgaroui)

Drakkar Klose vs. Tommy Gantt

Klose isn’t far removed from winning four-straight fights, but it’s difficult to pick against Gantt in this matchup given how good he looked against another talented UFC debutant in Artur Minev.

(Pick: Gantt)

Rafa Garcia vs. Rongzhu

Rongzhu during weigh-ins for UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Both men enter this matchup on solid three-fight win streaks, and I expect that Ronzhu’s takedown defense may be the difference in one of the more well-matched bouts on the Noche UFC prelims.

(Pick: Rongzhu)

Jessie Rosas vs. Sean King

Rosas gets a second chance at his UFC debut here after he wasn’t medically cleared to face Miles Johns a month ago, but unfortunately for him I think it will be King that gets his hand raised in this battle between UFC newcomers.

(Pick: King)

JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin

JJ Aldrich (red gloves) fights Jamey-Lyn Horth (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s little doubt that the UFC brass are looking to build Tarin up and are probably hoping “Kill Bill” gets the Mexican fighters off to a strong start in this matchup, but Aldrich is exactly the type of fighter that could play spoiler here.

(Pick: Aldrich)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO for live results and highlights from all the action at Noche UFC.