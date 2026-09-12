Noche UFC: Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

Noche UFC goes down tomorrow (September 12) at Desert Diamond Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Jean Silva (-425) vs. Jose Delgado (+330)

Brandon Moreno (-102) vs. Joseph Morales (-118)

Tommy McMillen (-142) vs. Marwan Rahiki (+120)

Manon Fiorot (-270) vs. Alexa Grasso (+220)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-218) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+180)

David Martinez (-440) vs. Dan Ige (+340)

Tim Elliott (+180) vs. Edgar Cháirez (-218)

Ignacio Bahamondes (-535) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+400)

Yousri Belgaroui (-850)vs. Djorden Santos (+575)

Drakkar Klose (+320) vs. Tommy Gantt (-410)

Rafa Garcia (+142) vs. Rongzhu (-170)

Jessie Rosas (+180) vs. Sean King (-218)

JJ Aldrich (+225) vs. Regina Tarin (-278)

Noche UFC Moneyline Bets

Brandon Moreno to Defeat Joseph Morales (-102)

Brandon Moreno (left) faces off against Joseph Morales during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-time UFC Flyweight Champion Moreno comes into this matchup looking to snap a two-fight skid, and he represents a much bigger challenge than Morales has faced since rejoining the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter.

Marwan Rahiki to Defeat Tommy McMillen (+120)

UFC Tommy McMillen (left) faces off against Marwan Rahiki during weigh-ins for UFC Noche Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillen understandably has a whole lot of hype around him thanks to both his fighting style and persona, but Rahiki should be able to match the American wherever this fight goes and is also a dangerous finishing threat.

Curtis Blaydes to Defeat Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+180)

Jailton Almeida (blue gloves) fights Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off that brutal war against Josh Hokit, I expect Blaydes to mix in his striking just long enough to convince Cortes-Acosta that they’re going to simply stand and trade before he decides to bring things to the mat.

Noche UFC Prop Bets

David Martinez to Defeat Dan Ige via Decision (-130)

Rob Font (red gloves) fights David Martinez (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect Martinez to win this fight, but Ige should be able to handle whatever punishment comes his way as long as his chin wasn’t severely compromised by his last loss to Melquizael Costa.

Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado – Fight to Start Round 3 (-135)

Arnold Allen (red gloves) fights Jean Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Silva is a threat to find a finish both on the feet and on the ground, but even though this is a huge step up in competition we still haven’t seen Delgado lose via finish either as a professional or an amateur fighter.

Edgar Cháirez vs. Tim Elliott Goes Over 2.5 Rounds (-125)

Edgar Chairez (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A submission feels far more likely than a knockout in this matchup, but both men are savvy enough on the ground to avoid getting caught in any potentially fight-ending positions.

JJ Aldrich vs. Regina Tarin – Fight to be Won via Split or Majority Decision (-330)

Ariane Lipski (red gloves) fights JJ Aldrich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Virgin Hotel. | USA TODAY Sports

I think Aldrich is very much a live dog here, and that’s why its tempting to bet on there to be one dissenting judge after three closely-contested rounds of action.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.





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