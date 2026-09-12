Noche UFC: Start Time, Full Card, Odds for Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado

The UFC returns to the United States for another Fight Night event as a key cornerstone of a busy combat sports weekend in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

The main event features a five-round non-title fight attraction between featherweights Jean Silva and Jose Delgado. Silva (17-3 MMA) headlined last year's Noche UFC event, as he'll attempt to rebound by beating Delgado (12-2 MMA).

Delgado, a late replacement following Yair Rodriguez's withdrawal, will have the opportunity to win in his home state of Arizona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale as part of a 13-fight card.

Jose Delgado Confident Entering UFC Main Event

Jose Miguel Delgado flexes during the ceremonial weigh-in for UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“So, man, to get that call and get it to all line up the way it does —I don’t believe in coincidences; I believe this is all ordained, and I believe the onus is on me to put in my side of the work for sure, but this feels ordained and it’s on me to go capture it," Delgado told UFC.com this week.

Delgado said that upon getting the call to save the main event in only his sixth UFC fight (seventh including his DWCS win), his answer was obvious.

“And they called me for the main event,” Delgado said. "To be the main event of the whole dang thing; are you kidding me?”

Delgado enters the fight having won back-to-back fights by decision. His last stoppage win came last June against Hyder Amil at UFC 317, where he secured a TKO just 26 seconds into the opening round.

Jean Silva Embraces Late UFC Opponent Change

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jean Silva during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Silva said that his opponent's switch doesn't bother him one bit. He added that going with the flow is different when the chips are down, rather than having a fight rescheduled altogether.

“Props to him because he’s a badass for taking this fight on four weeks’ notice,” Silva said of Delgado. “If you think about what I bring to the table, what I’ve done, my history —that’s something. He might be confusing an opportunity with being there just by chance, but I can tell you, the strategy is set, it’s very fitting to what he brings to the table, and it’s gonna be a good one.”

The full bout order and betting odds can be seen below, as the entire event streams on Paramount+ from the prelims to the main event. Odds are courtesy of bet365, and fans can watch the event live here.

Noche UFC Full Card + Odds

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Main card: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Main Event: Jean Silva (-425) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (+325), featherweight

Jean Silva (-425) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (+325), featherweight Co-Main Event : Brandon Moreno (-110, even) vs. Joseph Morales (-110, even), flyweight

: Brandon Moreno (-110, even) vs. Joseph Morales (-110, even), flyweight Tommy McMillen (-160) vs. Marwan Rahiki (+130), featherweight

Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Alexa Grasso (+250), flyweight

Waldo Cortes Acosta (-200) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+165), heavyweight

David Martinez (-450) vs. Dan Ige (+350), bantamweight

Prelims: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Featured Prelim: Tim Elliott (+175) vs. Edgar Chairez (-210), flyweight

Tim Elliott (+175) vs. Edgar Chairez (-210), flyweight Ignacio Bahamondes (-550) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+400), welterweight

Yousri Belgaroui (-850) vs. Djorden Santos (+575), middleweight

Drakkar Klose (+350) vs. Tommy Gantt (-450), lightweight

Rafa Garcia (+140) vs. Rongzhu (-170), lightweight

Sean King (-200) vs. Jessie Rosas (+165), featherweight

JJ Aldrich (+235) vs. Regina Tarin (-290), flyweight

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