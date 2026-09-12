Noche UFC: Start Time, Full Card, Odds for Jean Silva vs. Jose Delgado
The UFC returns to the United States for another Fight Night event as a key cornerstone of a busy combat sports weekend in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.
The main event features a five-round non-title fight attraction between featherweights Jean Silva and Jose Delgado. Silva (17-3 MMA) headlined last year's Noche UFC event, as he'll attempt to rebound by beating Delgado (12-2 MMA).
Delgado, a late replacement following Yair Rodriguez's withdrawal, will have the opportunity to win in his home state of Arizona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale as part of a 13-fight card.
Jose Delgado Confident Entering UFC Main Event
“So, man, to get that call and get it to all line up the way it does —I don’t believe in coincidences; I believe this is all ordained, and I believe the onus is on me to put in my side of the work for sure, but this feels ordained and it’s on me to go capture it," Delgado told UFC.com this week.
Delgado said that upon getting the call to save the main event in only his sixth UFC fight (seventh including his DWCS win), his answer was obvious.
“And they called me for the main event,” Delgado said. "To be the main event of the whole dang thing; are you kidding me?”
Delgado enters the fight having won back-to-back fights by decision. His last stoppage win came last June against Hyder Amil at UFC 317, where he secured a TKO just 26 seconds into the opening round.
Jean Silva Embraces Late UFC Opponent Change
Meanwhile, Silva said that his opponent's switch doesn't bother him one bit. He added that going with the flow is different when the chips are down, rather than having a fight rescheduled altogether.
“Props to him because he’s a badass for taking this fight on four weeks’ notice,” Silva said of Delgado. “If you think about what I bring to the table, what I’ve done, my history —that’s something. He might be confusing an opportunity with being there just by chance, but I can tell you, the strategy is set, it’s very fitting to what he brings to the table, and it’s gonna be a good one.”
The full bout order and betting odds can be seen below, as the entire event streams on Paramount+ from the prelims to the main event. Odds are courtesy of bet365, and fans can watch the event live here.
Noche UFC Full Card + Odds
Main card: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
- Main Event: Jean Silva (-425) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (+325), featherweight
- Co-Main Event: Brandon Moreno (-110, even) vs. Joseph Morales (-110, even), flyweight
- Tommy McMillen (-160) vs. Marwan Rahiki (+130), featherweight
- Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Alexa Grasso (+250), flyweight
- Waldo Cortes Acosta (-200) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+165), heavyweight
- David Martinez (-450) vs. Dan Ige (+350), bantamweight
Prelims: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
- Featured Prelim: Tim Elliott (+175) vs. Edgar Chairez (-210), flyweight
- Ignacio Bahamondes (-550) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+400), welterweight
- Yousri Belgaroui (-850) vs. Djorden Santos (+575), middleweight
- Drakkar Klose (+350) vs. Tommy Gantt (-450), lightweight
- Rafa Garcia (+140) vs. Rongzhu (-170), lightweight
- Sean King (-200) vs. Jessie Rosas (+165), featherweight
- JJ Aldrich (+235) vs. Regina Tarin (-290), flyweight
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99