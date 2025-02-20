ONE 171 Qatar live stream results & highlights – Pacio vs. Brooks 3, Haggerty vs. Rui
ONE Championship returns to Qatar for the second time today (February 20) with a ONE 171 card that features two title fights at the top of the bill.
Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3
The card’s main event is a trilogy bout between ONE Strawweight MMA Champion Joshua Pacio and interim titleholder Jarred Brooks.
“The Monkey God” defeated Pacio in 2022 to claim the strawweight belt but lost via disqualification just 56 seconds into their rematch last year, and after Brooks claimed the interim title against Gustavo Balart in August the two men will finally settle their rivalry in Qatar.
Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui
The night’s co-main event will see Jonathan Haggerty attempt to defend his bantamweight kickboxing belt for the first time when he faces Wei Rui.
Haggerty’s last fight was a 49-second loss to Superlek that cost him his bantamweight Muay Thai belt, and now “The General” will try to return to the win column against Rui following the Chinese kickboxer’s successful ONE Championship debut in May.
Stacked Card In Qatar
The card also features the return of Roberto Soldić for a matchup with Dagi Arslanaliev and Kade Ruotolo’s third MMA outing against the undefeated Nicolas Vigna.
Aung La N Sang will attempt to avenge his most recent loss in an immediate rematch with Shamil Erdogan after fellow former two-division champion Martin Nguyen meets Shamil Gasanov, and former bantamweight titleholder Bibiano Fernandes will also compete in his final fight when he and longtime rival Kevin Belingon square off for the fifth time.
The lead card for ONE 171 is set to kick off at 9:00 a.m ET today (February 20) before the main card starts at 10:00 a.m, so be sure to check back on this page for results and highlights as well as a live stream and replay of the event.
ONE 171: Qatar Main Card (10:00 a.m, YouTube, Facebook, watch.onefc.com)
• Main Event: Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 – For the ONE Strawweight MMA Championship
• Co-Main Event: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui – For the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship
• Roberto Soldić vs. Dagi Arslanaliev (MMA)
• Ilias Ennahachi vs. Petchtanong Petchfergus (Kickboxing)
• Shamil Erdogan vs. Aung La N Sang 2 (MMA)
• Shamil Gasanov vs. Martin Nguyen (MMA)
• Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon (MMA)
• Jake Peacock vs. Shinju Suzuki (Muay Thai)
• Ayaka Miure vs. Ritu Phogat (MMA)
• Kade Ruotolo vs. Nicolas Vinga (MMA)
ONE 171: Qatar Lead Card (9:00 a.m)
• Zayed Alkatheeri vs. Mohammad Aburumuh (Submission Grappling)
• Abdullo Khodzhaev vs. Wilian Poles (MMA)
• Hussein Salem vs. Walter Cogliandro (MMA)
