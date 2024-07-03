ONE Fight Night 24: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Alibeg Rasulov Live Results and Highlights
ONE Championship returns this Friday (July 5) when ONE Fight Night 24 goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ok Welcomes Rasulov to ONE Championship
The main event will see Ok Rae Yoon take on the unbeaten Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight belt. A former ONE Lightweight Champion, Ok will have to give Rasulov a rude welcome to ONE Championship if he hopes to set up a title unification bout with Christian Lee that would mark the third meeting between the two fighters.
The night’s co-main event features ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling Champion Tye Ruotolo squaring off with Jozef Chen in a 186-pound catchweight bout. Ruotolo is coming off a successful title defense against Izaak Michell earlier this year and is unbeaten in ONE Championship, while South Africa’s Chen is set for his promotional debut and could set up future title fight if he’s able to upset the American in Bangkok.
The rest of ONE Fight Night 24 also includes plenty of exciting MMA and Muay Thai matchups as well as a heavyweight kickboxing bout between Mamadou Kamara and Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane, who is set to challenge three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight strap later this year at ONE 169 in Atlanta, GA.
ONE Fight Night 24 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m ET on Friday and is available on PRIME Video for viewers in the United States and Canada, so be sure to check back here once the event starts for full result and highlights from all of the action!
Main Card (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Ok Rae Yoon vs. Alibeg Rasulov – For the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA Championship
• Co-Main Event: Tye Ruotolo vs. Jozef Chen (Submission Grappling)
• Nico Carillo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai)
• Ji Won Kang vs. Kirill Grishenko (MMA)
• Luke Lessei vs Bampara Kouyate (Muay Thai)
• Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane vs. Mamadou Kamara (Kickboxing)
• Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wei Xie (MMA)
• Ali Saldoev vs. Black Panther (Muay Thai)
• Hiroba Minowa vs. Jeremy Miado (MMA)
• Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Ellis Barboza (Muay ThaI)
• Alexey Balyko vs. Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai)
