ONE Fight Night 28 live results & highlights for Prajanchai vs. Barboza
ONE Championship returns with its third event of the year tonight (February 7) when ONE Fight Night 28 goes down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Prajanchai vs. Barboza
The card’s main event is a strawweight Muay Thai title bout featuring two-sport ONE titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai defending his belt against Ellis Badr Barboza.
Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena
Prajanchai last defended his Muay Thai title in 2023 before he most recently claimed the vacant strawweight kickboxing belt against Jon Di Bella last June, while Barboza is coming off a split decision over Aliff Sor Dechapan and hopes to score a huge upset in his first ONE Championship title fight.
Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O
The night’s co-main event is another Muay Thai bout that will see Kongthoranee Sor Sommai square off with Nong-O Hama in the flyweight division.
Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar
Kongthoranee enters the night after a busy 2024 where he competed five times, and he’ll look to extend his current winning run to three fights against Nong-O after the 38-year-old came up short in his most recent outing against Kiamran Nabati in September.
The rest of the card boasts a mix of intriguing 4 oz. Muay Thai and MMA matchups, and the night’s lone submission grappling bout will also see Gabriel Sousa and Gianni Grippo square off in a battle between ONE Championship debutants.
ONE Championship Rebooks Takeru vs. Rodtang for ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena
ONE Fight Night 28 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight (February 7), so be sure to check back on this page for live results and highlights from all the action once the event starts.
ONE Fight Night 28 (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza – For the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship
• Co-Main Event: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Nong-O Hama (Muay Thai)
• Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng (MMA)
• Sean Climcao vs. Diego Paez (Muay Thai)
• Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (MMA)
• Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai)
• Jeremy Miado vs. Gilbert Nakatani (MMA)
• Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Song Min Jong (MMA)
• Gabriel Sousa vs. Gianni Grippo (Submission Grappling)
• Aliff sor Dechapan vs. Shamil Adukhov (Muay Thai)
More ONE Championship & MMA News
• Main card predictions for UFC 312 - Can Strickland reclaim the belt from du Plessis?
• Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal
• Dustin Poirier provides promising update on UFC retirement fight
• Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.