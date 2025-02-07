MMA Knockout

ONE Fight Night 28 live results & highlights for Prajanchai vs. Barboza

Stay up to date with all the action from ONE Fight Night 28.

Drew Beaupre

(ONE Championship)

ONE Championship returns with its third event of the year tonight (February 7) when ONE Fight Night 28 goes down at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai vs. Barboza

The card’s main event is a strawweight Muay Thai title bout featuring two-sport ONE titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai defending his belt against Ellis Badr Barboza.

Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena

Prajanchai holds ONE Championship belts in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.
Prajanchai holds ONE Championship belts in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. / (ONE Championship)

Prajanchai last defended his Muay Thai title in 2023 before he most recently claimed the vacant strawweight kickboxing belt against Jon Di Bella last June, while Barboza is coming off a split decision over Aliff Sor Dechapan and hopes to score a huge upset in his first ONE Championship title fight.

Ellis Badr Barboza will attempt to unseat Prajanchai in his third fight with ONE Championship.
Ellis Badr Barboza will attempt to unseat Prajanchai in his third fight with ONE Championship. / (ONE Championship)

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O

The night’s co-main event is another Muay Thai bout that will see Kongthoranee Sor Sommai square off with Nong-O Hama in the flyweight division.

Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar

Kongthoranee went 4-1 last year and is riding the momentum of back-to-back victories.
Kongthoranee went 4-1 last year and is riding the momentum of back-to-back victories. / (ONE Championship)

Kongthoranee enters the night after a busy 2024 where he competed five times, and he’ll look to extend his current winning run to three fights against Nong-O after the 38-year-old came up short in his most recent outing against Kiamran Nabati in September.

Nong-O was the first bantamweight Muay Thai champion in the history of ONE Championship.
Nong-O was the first bantamweight Muay Thai champion in the history of ONE Championship. / (ONE Championship)

The rest of the card boasts a mix of intriguing 4 oz. Muay Thai and MMA matchups, and the night’s lone submission grappling bout will also see Gabriel Sousa and Gianni Grippo square off in a battle between ONE Championship debutants.

ONE Championship Rebooks Takeru vs. Rodtang for ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena

ONE Fight Night 28 is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight (February 7), so be sure to check back on this page for live results and highlights from all the action once the event starts.

ONE Fight Night 28 (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)

• Main Event: Prajanchai PK Saenchai vs. Ellis Badr Barboza – For the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship

• Co-Main Event: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Nong-O Hama (Muay Thai)

• Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zhang Lipeng (MMA)

• Sean Climcao vs. Diego Paez (Muay Thai)

• Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita (MMA)

• Felipe Lobo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai)

• Jeremy Miado vs. Gilbert Nakatani (MMA)

• Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Song Min Jong (MMA)

• Gabriel Sousa vs. Gianni Grippo (Submission Grappling)

• Aliff sor Dechapan vs. Shamil Adukhov (Muay Thai)

More ONE Championship & MMA News

• Main card predictions for UFC 312 - Can Strickland reclaim the belt from du Plessis?

• Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal

• Dustin Poirier provides promising update on UFC retirement fight

• Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News