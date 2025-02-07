Main card predictions for UFC 312 - Can Strickland reclaim the belt from du Plessis?
Two title fights sit atop this Saturday’s UFC 312 event in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, and the MMA Knockout staff are ready to go head-to-head with main card predictions.
We’ll be keeping track of this year’s stats as well as overall records dating back to UFC 309, which currently sees Zain Bando (@zainbando99) leading with 12 points, Drew Beaupré (@mmameditations) in second with 11 points, and Chris De Santiago (@Chris_DSantiago) in third with 8 points.
Let’s take a look at predictions for the UFC 312 main card.
Matthews vs. Prado Predictions
Drew: There was a long stretch of Matthews' career where he was touted as the Australian prospect, and it's incredible to think that it's now been more than 10 years since his UFC debut. Prado could make thing interesting if this turns into a dogfight, but Matthews has the more polished skillset to get the job done. (Pick: Matthews)
Zain: This could be the fight that kickstarts a long run for Jake Matthews. Having been in the UFC for nearly a decade, he has fought a who's-who list of stiff competition and is coming off a dominant decision win against Phil Rowe last June. Meanwhile, Francisco Prado is a potentially good prospect but hasn’t shown me enough through three UFC fights. I like experience over youthfulness here. (Pick: Matthews)
Chris: (Pick: Prado)
Picks: 2-1 Matthews
UFC 312 loses fight on weigh-in day, du Plessis & Strickland both make weight
Crute vs. Bellato Predictions
Drew: This is technically a step down for Crute compared to the competition he's faced in his last few fights, but it doesn't feel like there's a ton for him to gain beyond snapping his current losing streak. Both men will be fighting for the first time since 2023 at UFC 312, and I have to side with Bellato given that he's riding quite a bit of momentum. (Pick: Bellato)
Zain: This appears to be a doomsday scenario for Jimmy Crute. Despite his stellar overall MMA record, he hasn’t won a UFC fight in five years and last won back-to-back fights during the pandemic. That alone is enough for me to pick Rodolfo Bellato, seeking his 13th MMA win. (Pick: Bellato)
Chris: (Pick: Bellato)
Picks: 3-0 Bellato
Teixeira vs. Tafa Predictions
Drew: One of four undefeated fighters competing at this event, Teixeira has been given a huge opportunity to introduce himself to fans with a surprising PPV matchup. Tafa's going to be at a considerable size disadvantage here, but if Teixeira chooses to strike with him then "Bad Man" only needs to land one clean shot. (Pick: Tafa)
Zain: This is the one fight placement that doesn’t make sense on the main card, but here we are. Two stand-and-bang heavyweights. While Teixeira is making his official promotional debut, Tafa has had a nine-fight UFC stint with four wins by KO/TKO, but no quality wins to show for it. Nevertheless, Tafa is due for a big upset here, and in the PPV shocker of the night, I’m taking him as my “dart pick” of the week. (Pick: Tafa)
Chris: (Pick: Teixeira)
Picks: 2-1 Tafa
Dustin Poirier provides promising update on UFC retirement fight
Zhang vs. Suarez Predictions
Drew: Suarez was touted as a future UFC title challenger from the moment she made her debut, and it's unfortunate that this opportunity comes following yet another injury layoff. I think Zhang is being underestimated based on how close the betting lines are, but the fact that Yan Xiaonan went three for three on takedowns against her at UFC 300 is cause for concern when she faces Suarez. (Pick: Suarez)
Zain: It’s disrespectful that Weili Zhang, at last check, is the betting underdog. Suarez has had an extended absence due to various injuries, while all Zhang has done is beat the best in the world. I think it’s a back-and-forth fight, but ultimately I think Zhang catches her with a hook coming in. (Pick: Zhang)
Chris: (Pick: Suarez)
Picks: 2-1 Suarez
Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Predictions
Drew: I don't expect that this fight is going to be the "war" that Strickland promised during the lead-up to the event, but I am hoping both men make adjustments that will result in a bit more action than at UFC 297. Du Plessis has more ways of winning the fight and I think he's the smart pick here, but after how razor-close their first meeting was I have a weird feeling that these two men are destined for a trilogy. (Pick: Strickland)
Zain: There is lots of heat on this fight for obvious reasons. Du Plessis rides the momentum from the first fight, while Strickland is seeking revenge and validation from the Australian faithful. I think du Plessis is more technically sound and less focused on outside noise, which is why I like him again in this spot. (Pick: du Plessis)
Chris: (Pick: du Plessis)
Picks: 2-1 du Plessis
Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout on fight night for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 312.
MMAKO Staff Current Scores
(Since UFC 309)
Drew – 11
Zain – 12
Chris - 8
More UFC & MMA News
• Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria
• Michael Bisping claps back at Sean Strickland’s disrespect before UFC 312
• Former UFC title challenger speaks out after sparring KO goes viral
• Jake Paul rips 'slave' Canelo Alvarez for passing on boxing match with new fight deal
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.