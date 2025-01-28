Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar
Former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Aung La N Sang will get an immediate chance to avenge his last loss at ONE 171: Qatar.
Aung La vs. Shamil Erdogan 2
A longtime veteran of ONE Championship that made his promotional debut in 2014, Aung La’s title-winning victory over Vitaly Bigdash in their rematch in 2017 kicked off what eventually turned into a seven-fight win streak where “Burmese Python” held ONE’s middleweight and light heavyweight belts.
Fabricio Andrade Defends Title with Vicious 42-Second Finish in ONE 170 Co-Main Event
The 39-year-old has gone 4-2 since losing his titles in back-to-back fights with Reinier de Ridder, and a three-fight streak of stoppage-wins was halted at ONE 168 last year when Aung La was finished by the undefeated Shamil Erdogan.
Aung La was out of action for well over a year before competing at ONE 168, but he’s now set for a much quicker turnaround after ONE Championship confirmed with MMA Knockout that “Burmese Python” will rematch Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar on February 20.
ONE 171: Qatar Stacked With Current & Former Champions
Taking place at Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 171 will be ONE Championship’s second visit to Qatar following last year’s ONE 166, which featured three title fights and saw Anatoly Malykhin become the first triple-champ in MMA history when he stopped de Ridder to claim the ONE middleweight belt.
BJJ Icon Marcelo Garcia Returns After 13 Years, Submits Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170
ONE 171's headlining bout will see Bantamweight Kickboxing Champion Jonathan Haggerty attempt to defend his belt against Wei Rui, and in the co-main event Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks will settle their rivalry in a unification bout for the ONE strawweight MMA title.
The event also features a fifth meeting between former champions Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon and former two-division ONE titleholder Martin Nguyen taking on Shamil Gasanov, plus Roberto Soldić returns for the first time since 2023 to to face Saygid Guseyn Asrlanaliev.
The addition of the Aung La vs. Erdogan rematch bolsters a ONE 171 card that already features plenty of intriguing matchups, and the fight also give “Burmese Python” a chance to avenge his previous loss and become the first man to defeat Erdogan in the process.
