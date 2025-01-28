Former MMA double-champ Aung La N Sang gets Shamil Erdogan rematch at ONE 171: Qatar

The redemption clash we’ll never forget 🥊 How will Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks III end at ONE 171: Qatar? 🇶🇦 @The_monkeygod @VisitQatar @QatarCalendar

⁠#ONE171 #VisitQatar | February 20 5PM AST ⁠

🎟️ Tickets 👉 https://t.co/dCTasAOzBx pic.twitter.com/Lqj67TuBt9