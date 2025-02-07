Dustin Poirier provides promising update on UFC retirement fight
Things are looking good for Dustin Poirier's final fight.
Retirement has been on the mind of the former UFC interim lightweight champion for quite some time now, Poirier finally wanting to hang up the gloves after a third title bid against Islam Makhachev last summer. The 40-fight veteran isn't willing to go out without a fight, however.
Poirier's Update On Last Hurrah
Poirier's been paging the UFC the last several months for another bout, a last dance if you will, in his home state of Louisiana. When would that be?
"I actually been having calls every week with the UFC, but it's looking like summer in New Orleans is close to happening for my retirement fight," Poirier told The Schmo.
UFC 312 loses fight on weigh-in day, du Plessis & Strickland both make weight
"A pay-per-view in New Orleans this summer would be incredible. That's what I'm pushing forward. That's what the UFC's working towards, and things are getting pretty close. Lay down the gloves where it all started in Louisiana, it would be an honor for me."
The UFC has not held an event in New Orleans since June 2015, a proposed card there for Dustin Poirier would be the first in a decade.
Two-time UFC champion announces retirement after missing out on last dance
"The Diamond" wouldn't reveal any names as to a potential opponent, the guessing game getting a little bit easier with Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker fighting each other instead of facing him again. Still, we have no clue who Poirier will fight for the last time, or any guarantee if it'll be at home.
More UFC & MMA News
• Logan Paul suggests UFC punish Bryce Mitchell by fighting Ilia Topuria
• Joe Rogan reveals he passed up podcast with Kamala Harris to watch UFC 308
• Former UFC title challenger speaks out after sparring KO goes viral
• Michael Bisping claps back at Sean Strickland’s disrespect before UFC 312
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.