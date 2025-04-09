MMA Knockout

UFC double-champ has belt stolen after address gets leaked

"Triple C" has had a rough last few days.

Zain Bando

(Zuffa LLC)

Henry Cejudo’s heroism took a weird turn recently after several Arizona-based news outlets and The New York Post reported he'd apprehended a suspect.

While Cejudo did what he could to defuse the situation, the former two-division UFC champion had his initial championship belt stolen early Tuesday morning.

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge
Henry Cejudo (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cejudo's First UFC Belt Stolen From Home

According to Cejudo’s producer and Cageside Press contributor Dylan Rush, the chain of events happened rather abruptly.

“Someone broke into Henry’s studio last night at 4:45 a.m. and stole his first UFC belt while I was sleeping on the couch,” Rush posted on social media. “I woke up and watched the guy stand there for two minutes thinking it was Henry [because] it was dark. Then I heard a crash (the shelf fell) and the dude ran out.”

Rush posted another update earlier Tuesday afternoon expressing that some of his most valuable items, including his laptop and recording equipment, were also stolen in the burglary incident.

"Triple C" At A Career Crossroad

It is unclear what next steps will be taken from here, but it appears a wild incident just went from bad to worse for the former champion nearly two months after dropping his UFC Seattle main event to Song Yadong.

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) talks to Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledg
Henry Cejudo (red gloves) talks to Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“I never really saw the sport of mixed martial arts as kind of dangerous," Cejudo told MMAJunkie last Tuesday, regarding retirement. "I talked to my wife, and I think this could potentially be my last fight. One more and that’s it. If I can run it back with Song, I would be happy with that. But if it’s not Song, I would like anyone that the UFC’s willing to give me. I want to be able to play with my kids. I want to be able to not f****** lose an eye. That’s kind of how I’m feeling right now, to be quite honest with you.”

Published
