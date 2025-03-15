Paddy Pimblett speaks on fighting 'dirty b-----d' Michael Chandler at UFC 314
Despite being headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, one of the most intriguing fights at UFC 314 is Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler.
Britain's Pimblett has only just entered the UFC lightweight rankings. 'The Baddy' submitted King Green at UFC 314, and takes a huge step up in competition against perennial lightweight contender Chandler.
'Iron Mike' was last defeated by Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, where he was slated for committing multiple fouls, for which he wasn't punished. This included a plethora of rabbit punches and strikes to the back of Oliveira's head and neck, which almost secured him a TKO finish.
Pimblett isn't overlooking this side of Chandler, but isn't holding him too accountable either.
'If you're not cheating, you're not trying' ... Paddy Pimblett discusses Michael Chandler's UFC fouls
Speaking to The Action Network on behalf of MMA Knockout, Pimblett gave his honest evaluation on fighting Chandler with his bad reputation.
"I have a simple saying," Pimblett said. "If you're not cheating, you're not trying. So I don't mind. That's not really on him. Obviously it's not a nice thing to do, but you're in a fight.
"That's on the referee to say to him. I was watching the second Charles fight the other day, and he [Chandler] punched him in the back of the head about 12 times before the ref said, ‘watch the back of the head’.
"Michael's just gone with hammerfists, and he was just hitting Charles on the back of the head. But the ref didn't say to him, ‘watch the back of the head’ until he threw about 10 of them. "
'Everyone knows' ... Paddy Pimblett labels Michael Chandler a 'dirty b------'
Pimblett pointed to the officiating as a main proponent in Chandler's actions.
"If he's just throwing punches and the ref doesn't say nothing, I can understand," Pimblett continued.
"Obviously, the fish hook on one is a bit heavy. You know what I mean. Poirier’s saying he stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled them. That's heavy. He can't be doing that. That's like headbutting someone to me. Or purposely kicking him in the balls.
"Everyone knows that anyway. He's a nice guy outside the cage. The second the door shuts, he's a dirty b-----d. "
With a win over Chandler at UFC 314, Pimblett hopes to secure himself a shot at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
UFC 314 full card
Pimblett vs. Chandler is the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. The full card is as follows (15/03/2025):
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes; FW Title Fight
- Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett; LW
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva; FW
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; WW
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull; FW
- Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes; LHW
- Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson; FW
- Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba; WSW
- Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper; LW
- Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; MW
- Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa; FW
- Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo; FLW
- Alberto Montes vs. Roberto Romero; FW
- Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio; MW
- Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan; WBW
More MMA Knockout News
- 'Pay the man' ... UFC GOAT insists on huge eight-figure payday for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
- Multiple fighters miss weight ahead of UFC Vegas 104
- 23-year-old fighter ready to fight ‘next week’ after apologizing for UFC 313 win
- Ex-UFC champion sets the record straight on potential BKFC superstar fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.