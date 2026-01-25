UFC CEO Dana White Reveals Sad Reason for UFC Paramount+ Ads During UFC 324

UFC CEO Dana White may still have control over the production of events, but there are some aspects of the new Paramount+ era he has to try and find a happy-medium about.

One of those is the immense advertising and commercials during the UFC 324 main card, which White addressed during the UFC 324 post-fight presser.

UFC CEO Dana White Addresses P+ Issues After UFC 324

Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; UFC CEO Dana White watches the fight between Cub Swanson (red gloves) and Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"That is a fact [that Paramount paid for the rights], let's start there," White said. "But these guys are incredible to work with already, so we'll figure it out."

White admitted he was unaware of the advertisements on the Paramount+ feed, likely because he was watching the UFC's house feed provided in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. But, there is a small price to pay, White said, about the new deal.

"It's $8.99," White said. "You're not paying f****** however much anymore. These guys [at Paramount have] got to make some money, too, so yeah."

READ MORE: 3 Biggest Overreactions From UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett

While White is correct to a certain extent, he's also incorrect. Since 1993, minus maybe the latest movie coming out or an upcoming numbered event (formerly pay-per-view), events omitted commercials throughout the three-hour window. A fellow argument could be made the $79.99 price tag was worth it if the commercials were eliminated. But, nonetheless, it is still cheaper to watch the promotion going forward.

Whether the UFC decides to fix the issue is a different story. Its next event from Sydney, Australia, is next Saturday, headlined by a UFC Featherweight Championship rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The main card begins at the newly-minted start time at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, which means it's going to benefit the U.S. audience.

It remains to be seen how quickly the UFC follows up about White's comments, but an assumption can arguably be made that it will be sooner than later given how new the media rights deal is.

Will UFC Make Any Immediate Changes?

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Deep down, though, White must be disappointed. After all, the deal was meant to be easier to watch the UFC and all the other content Paramount+ offers. Certainly not harder. The UFC is a premium live event, not a seasonal TV show or movie. Therefore, ads should arguably be minimal, if at all, during the event to provide the cleanest viewing experience.

At least White did listen to fans' concerns about the entire fight archive not being easily accessible. So, at least it's a start toward improvement.

"I'm on it," White said.

More MMA Knockout News

• Paramount's First UFC Fight Night Gets Major Upgrade With Surprise Replacement Bout

• UFC 324 Star Responds to Claims That Paramount Deal Has Increased UFC Fighter Pay

• Dana White Reveals How UFC Will Evolve Alongside MMA With Paramount+ Deal

• Justin Gaethje Reveals UFC Retirement Plan Before UFC 324 Fight With Paddy Pimblett

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.