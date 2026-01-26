UFC Legend Believes UFC Champion Ilia Topuria is on Track to Become MMA's GOAT

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre recently delivered some seriously high praise for undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria.

Although Topuria himself wasn’t competing, the lightweight division took center stage last weekend when the UFC returned from a six-week hiatus with UFC 324, which saw the promotion debut on Paramount with a headlining interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Gaethje is now next in line to challenge Topuria after defeating Pimblett in a bloody five-round war, but fans are still waiting to hear when exactly “El Matador” intends to step into the Octagon for his first appearance of 2026.

Georges St-Pierre Praises Ilia Topuria's UFC Run

Topuria has already established himself as one of the biggest stars in the UFC, and Álvaro Colmenero recently revealed that former two-division UFC titleholder St-Pierre believes the 29-year-old is on track to potentially become the greatest fighter in MMA history.

I interviewed Georges St-Pierre for my book, and he made some very interesting statements of Ilia Topuria:



"Absolutely, I think if Ilia Topuria continues as he is doing, stays at this level, he will be the best of all time. He just needs to stay focused, without distractions". pic.twitter.com/SYxhfaUIhT — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) January 26, 2026

"Absolutely, I think if Ilia Topuria continues as he is doing, stays at this level, he will be the best of all time. He just needs to stay focused, without distractions."

"He definitely has all the tools to become the GOAT one hundred percent. I wish him the best of luck. He is formidable, the sky's the limit for him. He's a very well-rounded fighter, he's very good in all facets, he's a real champion, a great role model for young people". — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) January 26, 2026

"He definitely has all the tools to become the GOAT one hundred percent. I wish him the best of luck. He is formidable, the sky's the limit for him. He's a very well-rounded fighter, he's very good in all facets, he's a real champion, a great role model for young people."

Georges St-Pierre during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Considered by many fans to himself be the GOAT of the UFC and MMA, St-Pierre had already established himself as a sure-fire UFC Hall of Famer during his lengthy second reign as the promotion’s welterweight champion before “Rush” returned from a four-year break at UFC 217 and also claimed the UFC middleweight belt from Michael Bisping.

"Rush" Hopes to See Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev

A title unification bout with Gaethje looks to be the obvious plan for Topuria’s return fight, but St-Pierre also apparently wants to see “El Matador” meet Islam Makhachev in a long-rumored superfight as badly as most MMA fans do.

"He's very good inside and outside the Octagon. I hope to see him fight Islam Makhachev, it would be an amazing fight for the fans". — Álvaro Colmenero (@KOlmeneroMMA) January 26, 2026

"He's very good inside and outside the Octagon. I hope to see him fight Islam Makhachev, it would be an amazing fight for the fans."

A former UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev defended that title four times before he moved up to 170 lbs. at UFC 322 and claimed the welterweight belt from Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision. The win reestablished the 34-year-old as the pound-for-pound number one male fighter in the official UFC rankings, which was a spot that Topuria briefly held after he knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight belt that Makhachev had vacated ahead of his welterweight move.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Many fans felt that the UFC missed a huge opportunity to book Topuria vs. Makhachev before the latter champion moved up another 15 lbs. (25 lbs. heavier than featherweight, where Topuria previously reigned as champion). If both men are able to keep winning, then perhaps the promotion may reconsider booking what would almost certainly be one of the biggest fights in MMA history.

