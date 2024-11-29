UFC 310: Alexander Pantoja Suggests Surprise Title Challenger after Kai Asakura
Alexandre Pantoja's taking on all kinds of challengers in his championship reign.
Since dethroning Brandon Moreno last year, Pantoja has defended his UFC flyweight title twice, once in his native Brazil, where Pantoja headlined UFC 301 earlier this year against an unlikely opponent in Steve Erceg, the #10 contender at the time.
Pantoja will main event once more at UFC 310 against the likes of former RIZIN Bantamweight Champion Kai Asakura, who has yet to set foot into the Octagon - having the rare opportunity to capture the championship in his promotional debut.
What's Next For Pantoja With A Win At UFC 310?
Should Pantoja retain the title for a third time, where does "The Cannibal" go from there?
"Hard question to answer," Pantoja told Stake, regarding his next challenger. "Was meant to be Brandon Royval who has just come off two victories. Then you have Brandon Moreno who is a big star and the former champion doing a great job with Amir Albazi. Kai Kara-France is also up there but he only has one victory after two losses. Manel Kape lost to Muhammad Mokaev before he left the UFC."
Speaking of flyweights who left the UFC...
"Maybe you have to bring back Demetrious Johnson," Pantoja suggested a fight with the former champion. "Maybe the next [title defense] will make sense.’’
Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, now 38, held on to UFC gold far longer than Pantoja, Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo, or any other champion for that matter with 11 successful title defenses - the most in the UFC history.
Pantoja Says Mighty Mouse Was His Dream Fight
Pantoja was never able to share the Octagon with Johnson, missing out on a unique title opportunity through The Ultimate Fighter 24, taking years to reach title contention in a long-awaited rematch with Brandon Moreno in 2023.
Johnson, who was traded off to ONE Championship for Ben Askren in 2018, had already fought his final fight by the time Pantoja had become a world champ himself. Johnson officially retired from MMA in September, more than a year later.
"Demetrious Johnson was my dream fight," Pantoja continued. "If I can choose one fight to have it would be him. It’s a different time now. I know he's not too old and can still fight high-level guys. To fight me it would be a great opportunity for him to test himself against the best flyweights of the world."
"I understand he has a good life in retirement and the flyweight division is much bigger now. It's time for the new flyweights to have that opportunity.’’
With or without its inaugural champion Jonhson, the reigning and defending Alexandre Pantoja says 125lbs is the best it's ever been, with former champs laying down the foundation for flyweights to headline more events. UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura will be the sixth flyweight main event this year.
