PFL signs UFC veteran as late replacement for feared opponent
PFL has received a welcome addition to its roster in the form of a former UFC veteran.
The PFL World Tournament on June 20 features the lightweight and bantamweight semifinals.
Topping the bill was a lightweight fight between Jay Jay Wilson and PFL destroyer Gadzhi Rabadanov, one of Khabib Nurmagomedov's proteges. Unfortunately, Wilson suffered a broken jaw and withdrew from the fight, making way for a late-notice signing.
Sean Strickland throws down with UFC veteran & bareknuckle star in new sparring video
Kevin Lee fills in on short notice to fight Gadzhi Rabadanov
Announced by the PFL in a press release on May 28, former UFC veteran Kevin Lee is making a short-notice appearance to fight Rabadanov. Whether the fight is still the main event on June 20 remains to be seen.
Lee gets no easy fights. 'The Mo'Town Phenom' was knocked out in sparring not too long ago, and Rabadanov knocked out UFC veteran Marc Diakiese inside a minute in his last fight.
It's also worth mentioning that Lee hasn't weighed in as a lightweight since fighting Charles Oliveira in 2020. He went on to miss the 155 limit in his next fight and fought as a welterweight thereafter.
With Lee's introduction, PFL's June 20 event maintains twelve fights.
- Kevin Lee vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov; light
- Liz Carmouche vs. Elora Dand; fly
- Justin Wetzell vs. Mando Gutierrez; bantam
- Marcirley Alves vs. Jake Hadley; bantam
- Jena Bishop vs. Ekaterina Shakalova; fly
- Brent Primus vs. Alfie Davis; light
- Magomed Magomedov vs. Savarjon Khamidov; bantam
- Tony Caruso vs. Vinicius Cenci; light
- Darragh Kelly vs. Dylan Salvador; light
- Matheus Mattos vs. Lazardo Dayron; bantam
- Saray Orozco vs. Llara Joanne; fly
- Alan Dominguez vs. Nick Meck; welter
More MMA Knockout News
- Heavyweight dark horse offers to fight Tom Aspinall as UFC fans wait on Jon Jones news
- UFC faced with new potential class-action lawsuit
- UFC announces 8 dynamite fights for Nashville Fight Night
- Lightweight banger joins UFC 317 one month out from Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.