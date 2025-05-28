UFC announces 8 dynamite fights for Nashville Fight Night
UFC Nashville might be shaping up to be one of the most promising Fight Nights of the year.
The July 12 event is headlined by a heavyweight clash featuring Derrick Lewis, returning against undefeated giant Tallison Teixeira.
As confirmed in a UFC press release, welterweight veterans Chris Curtis and Max Griffin will also feature on the UFC Nashville event. 'The Action Man' Curtis is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak, suffering his first UFC knockout loss by headkick to Roman Kopylov in January.
This fight was first reported by MagicM on X.
Griffin has been trading wins and losses since 2022 and could be fighting for his position in the promotion. 'Pain' is a welterweight mainstay and a veteran of 17 UFC fights.
UFC also confirmed Jake Matthews will be fighting Chidi Njokuani in a welterweight contest. Matthews rides a two-fight winning streak, the most he's won since 2020, and he faces a stiff test in Muay Thai specialist Njokuani.
Also confirmed is the rebooking of Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos, a low-profile heavyweight contest that was scrapped from UFC Des Moines on May 3.
As well as these fights, UFC has confirmed reports of five more fights on the Nashville card, pushing the event total up to nine (subject to change):
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira; heavy main event
- Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia; feather
- Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani; welter
- Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin; welter
- Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura; fly
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez; straw
- Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane; heavy
- Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin; middle
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos; heavy
