Sean Strickland throws down with UFC veteran & bareknuckle star in new sparring video
Ex-UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland recently traded strikes with another combat sports star during a sparring session at Xtreme Couture.
Currently the UFC’s #2-ranked middleweight contender, Strickland is coming off a failed bid to reclaim his title after he lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Dricus du Plessis in their headlining rematch at UFC 312.
The 34-year-old picked up a win over former title challenge Paulo Costa in between his losses to the South African, and based on his recent work in the gym it looks like Strickland may be preparing for a return to the Octagon.
Strickland & Mike Perry Throw Hands In Las Vegas
Strickland is a longtime member of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, NV, and the former champion recently got some work in with current BKFC star and former UFC fighter “Platinum” Mike Perry.
A fan favorite for his unique personality and violent style, Perry was happy to throw caution to the wind and start chasing Strickland with big shots before the former champion got “Platinum” up against the gym wall and teed off on him with punches until the round ended.
"Platinum" Has Yet To Fight In 2025
Perry stepped into the UFC Octagon 15 times from 2016-2021 and put together a respectable 7-8 record that included several highlight-reel knockouts, but the 33-year-old has really come into his own during his post-UFC career as a bareknuckle boxer.
Joining BFKC in 2022, Perry bested The Ulimate Fighter veteran Julian Lane as well as former Bellator star and current top-ranked UFC welterweight Michael Page before he stopped former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41.
“Platinum” defeated another former UFC champion in Eddie Alvarez to claim the BKFC “King of Violence” title in late 2023, and after stopping former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves in just one minute the 33-year-old donned boxing gloves to meet Jake Paul for what ended up being a losing effort last summer.
