Lightweight banger joins UFC 317 one month out from Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
UFC 317 has officially added a lightweight matchup that’s sure to provide fireworks for combat sports fans.
Scheduled to take place on June 28 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV during International Fight Week, UFC 317 is headlined by a vacant lightweight title fight featuring former divisional kingpin Charles Oliveira and former Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his flyweight belt for the fourth time against Kai Kara-France, and with just a month to go until the event another high-profile matchup has just been added to UFC 317.
Terrance McKinney Meets Viacheslav Borshchev At UFC 317
Announced with a creative skit on social media, fan favorite Terrance McKinney will try to earn his second win of the year when he squares off with Viacheslav Borshchev on June 28.
“T. Wrecks” made an immediate impression in his promotional debut in 2021 when he stopped Matt Frevola in just 7 seconds at UFC 263. Although he’s experienced mixed results in the UFC overall, one thing that’s remained consistent is the fact that the all-action lightweight has never made it to the judges’ scorecards.
Eight out of McKinney’s ten UFC outings haven’t gone past the first round, and after stopping Damir Hadžović in just over two minutes in February the 30-year-old is now 3-1 across his last four fights and has the chance to score back-to-back wins at UFC 317.
"Slava Claus" Looks To Even Out UFC Record
He didn’t get things done quite as quickly as McKinney, but Borshchev’s own UFC debut in 2022 saw “Slava Claus” stop Dakota Bush with a “Performance of the Night”-winning body shot in the opening round.
The Dana White’s Contender Series veteran has gone 3-4-1 overall in the UFC but did score back-to-back post-fight bonuses for his knockout-win over Maheshate Hayisaer and "Fight of the Night" with Nasim Sadykhov at UFC 295. The 33-year-old will come into the matchup with McKinney after losing a unanimous decision to Tom Nolan at UFC 312.
With the addition of McKinney vs. Borshchev, UFC 317 now has a total of ten confirmed fights with just one month to go until the highly-anticipated card.
• Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveria – For the Vacant UFC Lightweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France – For the Men’s UFC Flyweight Championship
• Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
• Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
• Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
• Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
• Jhonata Diniz vs. Justin Tafa
• Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
• Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigures
• Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
