Heavyweight dark horse offers to fight Tom Aspinall as UFC fans wait on Jon Jones news
Another top UFC heavyweight contender is open to meeting Tom Aspinall amidst the delays to a title unification bout with Jon Jones.
Already considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time after a Hall of Fame-worthy career as a light heavyweight, Jones debuted at heavyweight in 2023 and submitted Ciryl Gane to claim the division’s vacant belt.
“Bones” successfully defended his title against divisional great Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, but the 37-year-old has remained staunchly noncommittal to the idea of signing on for a title unification bout with current Interim Heavyweight Champion Aspinall.
Jailton Almeida Proposes Interim Title Bout With Aspinall
Aspinall already defended his interim title once in a rematch with Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, which saw the UFC star avenge his only previous loss in the promotion after he suffered a knee injury just 15 seconds into his first meeting with Blaydes at UFC London in 2022.
The 32-year-old has made it clear that he wants his next fight to be for the undisputed heavyweight belt, but he does have at least one offer on the table for another interim title fight against one of the division’s top contenders after Jailton Almeida responded to a fan suggestion on social media.
Almeida Hunting For Gold After Back-To-Back Finishes
Currently the UFC’s #6-ranked heavyweight, Almeida initially joined the promotion as a light heavyweight off of Dana White’s Contender Series before he turned his attention fully to the heavyweight division starting in 2023.
“Malhadino” suffered his first UFC loss to Blaydes at UFC 299, but since then Almeida has rebounded with back-to-back first-round finishes of Alexandr Romanov and Serghei Spivac to put himself squarely in the heavyweight title conversation once the Jones vs. Aspinall drama has finally settled.
The fan-made suggestion that Aspinall defend his interim belt against Almeida as the co-main event of UFC 319 would see the two heavyweights join a card headlined by UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev, but for the moment most fans are still holding out hope that Jones vs. Aspinall will come together by the end of the year.
