PFL Stream: Ngannou vs. Ferreira Pre-Fight Show
MMA history is made this evening as the PFL stages its biggest-ever show.
The lineal MMA heavyweight champion of the world, Francis Ngannou, makes his highly-anticipated return to MMA after a stint in boxing. 'The Predator' drew the attention of millions by almost dethroning Tyson Fury, before dropping his first-ever KO loss to Anthony Joshua in March. Now, he looks to take the PFL Super Fights heavyweight strap, against Brazilian destroyer Renan Ferreira.
Also on the card, women's MMA GOAT Cris Cyborg returns to face PFL champ Larissa Pacheco, and Johnny Eblen defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch with Fabian Edwards. PFL also brings the heat with dynamite matchups between AJ McKee Jr. and Paul Hughes, and Raufeon Stots and Marcos Breno.
Fans can gear up for the 'Battle of the Giants' with a free pre-fight show courtesy of the PFL YouTube channel. The stream will go live at 12:30 pm ET.
