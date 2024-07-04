Popular Former AEW World Champion Makes Big Return on Dynamite Tonight
One major AEW main eventer returned on the July 3, 2024 episode of Dynamite.
Jeff Jarrett was entered in the men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and he would face off with a mystery wild card opponent. AEW had teased the arrival of one key talent ahead of Forbidden Door 2024 and tonight's episode of Dynamite.
While the star in question didn't end up showing up at the PPV event this past Sunday, he was featured on the AEW Dynamite as the wildcard opponent.
"Hangman" Adam Page Returns on AEW Dynamite
The Young Bucks were the ones who set up "Hangman" Adam Page to be the wildcard in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. He ended up going one-on-one with Jarrett, and he walked out to a new theme song.
If you'll recall, The Young Bucks "suspended" Adam Page in storyline. The reality is, "Hangman" was off the road due to a personal matter, per Fightful.
Page ended up defeating Jarrett with the Buckshot Lariat and a Deadeye to advance in the tourney.
