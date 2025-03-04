Youngest fighter on UFC roster books return fight in Mexico City
20-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. will fight at UFC Mexico City after all.
A UFC contract winner at 17 years old (yes, that's a company record), "El Nino Problema" continues to test himself against experienced fighters like 37-fight veteran Aoriqileng, who he beat at Noche UFC (UFC 306) last September by decision. Rosas Jr.'s next opponent has 25 fights to his name.
Rosas Jr. Faces Vince Morales At UFC Mexico City
Enter Vince "Vandetta" Morales, a former Bellator and RIZIN fighter that was once released by the UFC in 2023. He's back with a vengeance at UFC Mexico City, meeting Rosas Jr. on Mar. 29. The bantamweight bout was first reported by ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi.
Rosas Jr. dreams of shattering perhaps Jon Jones' greatest record - becoming champion at 23, the youngest in UFC history. The 10-1 fighter has a few years to do so, Morales between him and chances of a Top-15 ranking. Though, a number next to his name might take more fights considering the talent pool in the bantamweight division right now.
Magomed Ankalaev addresses possibility of Alex Pereira rematch after UFC 313
In the opposite corner, Morales is coming off back-to-back losses to Elijah Smith and the recently-released Taylor Lapilus. Before that, the 34-year-old was on a six-fight tear through the regional scene with wins over former UFC fighters.
