Reinier de Ridder willing to wait for UFC middleweight title shot: 'See what happens'

De Ridder beat former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker by split decision Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Zain Bando

May 3, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, UNITED STATES; Reinier de Ridder (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bo Nickal (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
May 3, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, UNITED STATES; Reinier de Ridder (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bo Nickal (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Reinier de Ridder managed to squeak past former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker Saturday in Abu Dhabi by split decision to remain unbeaten in the promotion while staying in the thick of the title picture.

Despite the debate as to whether the judges should have awarded de Ridder the win given he was nearly stopped in Round 4 and primarily clinched up with the ex-champion, it didn't stop the Dutch product from making his case for a title shot sometime in the near future.

Whittaker has now dropped back-to-back fights, as he said he felt "butt hurt" following the close defeat.

De Ridder Not In Rush To Fight For UFC Title

De Ridder wants the right opportunity to win the bel
Reinier de Ridder (red gloves) blows the crowd a kiss after defeating Bo Nickal (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena on May 3, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, de Ridder says he is intrigued by the potential movement in the middleweight division and is okay with waiting to see how it unfolds.

In three weeks' time, Dricus du Plessis will have fought Khamzat Chimaev, and Anthony Hernandez will have fought Roman Dolidze one week earlier. Therefore, clarity is certainly on the horizon.

“We’ll see what happens,” de Ridder said at the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight presser. “There’s a lot going on in the middleweight division in the next couple of weeks. As you said, I’m a top-five fighter in the world. That’s crazy. Who can say that in one year? And I think I have a good chance [of] fighting for a title someday soon. We’ll see."

De Ridder Chronicles How Tough Whittaker Was

Whittaker is back to the drawing boar
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Robert Whittaker fights against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

De Ridder said he could have finished Whittaker himself, but it was a harder fight than he initially anticipated.

"I thought I had three rounds at least," de Ridder said. "But it is what it is. I hoped to finish him and I didn’t, so you never know what the judges make of it. I’ll be sure to finish the next guy again.”

De Ridder is now 21-2 overall, having not lost since March of last year during his time with ONE Championship.

Published |Modified
