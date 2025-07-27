Reinier de Ridder willing to wait for UFC middleweight title shot: 'See what happens'
Reinier de Ridder managed to squeak past former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker Saturday in Abu Dhabi by split decision to remain unbeaten in the promotion while staying in the thick of the title picture.
Despite the debate as to whether the judges should have awarded de Ridder the win given he was nearly stopped in Round 4 and primarily clinched up with the ex-champion, it didn't stop the Dutch product from making his case for a title shot sometime in the near future.
Whittaker has now dropped back-to-back fights, as he said he felt "butt hurt" following the close defeat.
READ MORE: UFC Abu Dhabi LIVE: results & live stream updates for Whittaker vs. de Ridder
De Ridder Not In Rush To Fight For UFC Title
Nevertheless, de Ridder says he is intrigued by the potential movement in the middleweight division and is okay with waiting to see how it unfolds.
In three weeks' time, Dricus du Plessis will have fought Khamzat Chimaev, and Anthony Hernandez will have fought Roman Dolidze one week earlier. Therefore, clarity is certainly on the horizon.
“We’ll see what happens,” de Ridder said at the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight presser. “There’s a lot going on in the middleweight division in the next couple of weeks. As you said, I’m a top-five fighter in the world. That’s crazy. Who can say that in one year? And I think I have a good chance [of] fighting for a title someday soon. We’ll see."
De Ridder Chronicles How Tough Whittaker Was
De Ridder said he could have finished Whittaker himself, but it was a harder fight than he initially anticipated.
"I thought I had three rounds at least," de Ridder said. "But it is what it is. I hoped to finish him and I didn’t, so you never know what the judges make of it. I’ll be sure to finish the next guy again.”
De Ridder is now 21-2 overall, having not lost since March of last year during his time with ONE Championship.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski targets undefeated contender for next title fight
- UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. de Ridder full card, odds, start time, how to watch
- UFC Abu Dhabi fight picks & predictions for Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
- Paddy Pimblett brutally shuts down No. 1 UFC contender fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.